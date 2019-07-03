Digital Trends
Amazon drops prices on Garmin vivoactive HR smartwatches with 4th of July sale

Erica Katherina
Garmin Vivoactive HR
Fitness-focused wearables are an excellent way to get the most out of your workouts and outdoor activities. If you’ve been looking to buy one, now’s a great time as Amazon is offering the Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS Smartwatch (regular fit version) on sale. Normally $250, a nice $60 discount drops the price under $200. However, if that is still more than you’re willing to pay for a Garmin fitness tracker, we’ve also found a steep discount on the Forerunner 35 smartwatch. And if you’re a fan of Apple tech, the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 are both on sale right now as well.

The Garmin vivoactive HR is an all-around GPS activity tracker perfect for fitness enthusiasts and athletes. It comes packed with a bunch of health-related features, including heart rate monitor, step counter, and calorie burn metrics.

Compared to the original vivoactive, this model is bigger, thicker, and only comes in black. It boasts the general look and shape of Garmin’s fitness bands with technology found in the company’s high-end smartwatches. It has a simple rectangular touch screen that looks very sporty and a removable silicone strap that can be adjusted to fit wrists of any size.

The Vivoactive HR is equipped with most of the activity tracking functions found in Garmin’s high-end Fenix 3 watch line. Cycling, walking, running, stand-up paddling, and golf are just some of the activities it tracks. And since it’s waterproof for up to 50 meters, hopping in the shower, running in the rain, or jumping in the pool with it on your wrist are not a problem.

With its standard activity tracking information, you can check your sleep pattern, steps, or daily calorie burn. Its optical wrist reader uses Elevate technology where the heart rate information is collected during workouts and throughout the day, which makes heart rate and calorie-burn readings more accurate. It also helps you engage in more physical activities by reminding you to move when it detects you’re sitting for too long.

Smart notifications are another noteworthy feature of this Garmin fitness band. You can easily see incoming calls, text messages, and social media updates as long as it’s synced to your smartphone. The watch also comes with alarm, vibration, and sound alerts that come in handy for workout intervals. In terms of battery, Garmin claims it can run for over a week in normal smartwatch mode, and four to five days when used for moderate GPS tracking.

Kick-start an active lifestyle by getting your hands on a reliable fitness tracker like the Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS Smartwatch. You can order the regular fit version today on Amazon for only $190.

Looking for more 4th of July sales? We’ve found Apple Watch deals, Fitbit alternatives, and cheap smartwatches to help you save before Amazon Prime Day 2019.

