While everyone has probably heard of the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, Garmin is no stranger to the bustling market of high-caliber smartwatches and it only seems to get better with new features available at almost every price point. The Vivoactive 3 Music is a dynamic fitness tracker on its own but with studies proving the correlation of music with increased workout performance, the music version was designed to keep you in the groove of getting fit. Usually retailing for $280, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music can be yours for only $219 with Amazon’s 22% discount.

The Vivoactive 3 Music’s design may not be lauded for style but it sure makes up for it with comfort and versatility in mind. The 43mm polymer case houses the 1.2-inch LCD touchscreen protected under Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. You’ll be glad to see that Garmin’s very own Chroma display and 240 x 240-pixel resolution is readable even under direct sunlight. Weighing only 1.44 ounces with a standard 20mm rubber strap, it is lightweight and makes for a breathable fit. Add a touch of your personality with the option to customize your watch’s face, widgets, and apps through the Connect IQ store. The straps can also be replaced to suit your lifestyle.

Garmin laid down roots a manufacturer of GPS receivers in the early 2000s and has successfully integrated it into its watches to complement its purpose as an activity tracker. With more than 15 preloaded sports including swimming plus the option to create your own workout, there are so many ways to get fit and not a single reason to be idle. The wrist-based heart rate technology does more than account for beats per minute as it helps you gauge how your body reacts to stress, your maximum oxygen uptake, as well as your fitness age. With Bluetooth connectivity, your stats are synced and automatically uploaded to the Garmin Connect app which is also an online fitness community. Through this platform, you are able to interact, engage in challenges, and share your accomplishments with other members.

Once paired with a compatible smartphone, notifications such as calls, texts, and other app alerts are readily accessible on the dial. Android users just get to enjoy the perk of being able to respond. The Vivoactive 3 Music wouldn’t be what it is without the capacity to download and store up to 500 songs as well as stream music through apps like Spotify. Wireless headphones would just make the experience a lot more exciting with the option to go hands-free. Compared to the Apple Watch 3 and the Fitbit Ionic if you’re on the fence on which one to buy, we compared all the different specs for each smartwatch.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music is nothing short of a multifunctional smartwatch that helps you keep up with the day to day as well as stay on top of your health. You’ll be glad to know that its battery life can be stretched up to seven days depending on use and is equipped to make contactless payments through Garmin Pay. Make things more convenient for yourself and get this slick wearable for $62 less on Amazon.

