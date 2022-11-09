 Skip to main content
This ultra-portable 11-inch Windows laptop is $89 at Walmart

Andrew Morrisey
By
Several colors of the Gateway 11-inch Ultra Slim Notebook against a white background.

The Walmart Black Friday sale has kicked off early, with the retail giant offering great opportunities right now to beat the crowds and still claim a great Black Friday price. This is good news if you’re looking for a laptop, as one of the best Black Friday laptop deals comes in at just $89. You can get the Gateway 11.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for that stunning price, which makes for a savings of $100 off its regular price of $189. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and an extended holiday return window allows you to return the laptop if you aren’t happy all the way until January 31, 2023.

Why you should buy the Gateway 11.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

Affordability may be the prime attraction with the Gateway 11.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, but that’s no reason to think it lacks when it comes to actually putting the laptop to use. It comes with an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM that is enough to suit the needs of binge-watchers and workers with the HD resolution screen. This laptop is powerful enough to consider alongside some of the best budget laptops, and with its super-slim profile, is as portable as many of the best Chromebooks on the market.

When it comes to daily use, a precision trackpad and over eight hours of battery life on a single charge are great features to consider, and the front-facing camera is great for keeping in touch with family, friends, and even colleagues and collaborators. The Gateway 11.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook has built-in stereo speakers and 64GB of internal storage. While that’s generally enough to house the included Windows 10 Home operating system and some of your favorite apps, you may need some additional storage if you have large photo libraries or lots of digital content. Some of the best cloud storage services come come in handy there, and if this laptop doesn’t quite suit your needs, you can also explore the features of Chromebooks and laptops to help in expanding your search.

You can take home the Gateway 11.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for just $89 with this Black Friday deal at Walmart. That’s a savings of $100 from its regular price of $189, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

