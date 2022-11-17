 Skip to main content
Great for students, Walmart’s $99 laptop Black Friday deal is back

Jennifer Allen
By
Gateway Ultra Slim laptops.

One of the best Walmart Black Friday deals for students is being able to buy a stylish and practical Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for only $99. Normally priced at $229, you save $130 off the usual price plus you get a year’s Microsoft 365 included. With Walmart starting its Black Friday deals early this year, shoppers have the ideal chance to beat the rush while still saving big. Easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals around, you’ll need to be quick. It was on sale last week and sold out, so this will likely happen again. Here’s why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

Gateway may not be one of the best laptop brands but it knows how to keep costs down. For hardly any money at all, you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. It’s a good idea to store many of your files on the cloud so fortunately, you get a year’s worth of Microsoft 365 entirely for free bundled in. As we said, this is a really well-suited deal for any students who need to keep costs down.

Besides the key components, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook also has some useful extras such as its 14.1-inch screen with a 1080p resolution, as well as audio tuned by THX. If you love to stream shows after you’ve been to class, this is a good way to enjoy excellent quality for the price. It also has a convenient 1MP front-facing camera for taking video calls, plus it has up to 8.5 hours of battery life so it’ll last all day long. Other options include a microSD slot, mini HDMI output, one USB-C port, and two USB 3.0 sockets. That’s not forgetting that the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook looks remarkably stylish for the price, too.

Ordinarily priced at $229, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to only $99 right now as part of the early Walmart Black Friday sales. It was previously this price last week and it sold out fast back then, so you’ll want to snap it up sooner rather than later if it suits all your needs. It’s likely to sell out again.

