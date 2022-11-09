The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

Shoppers usually go for Chromebooks for a very cheap but serviceable laptop, but if you prefer a Windows-based device, then go for the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It comes with Windows 10 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 64GB eMMC storage, but you can upgrade to Windows 11 Home in S Mode for free. Windows offers a massive software library as it’s the standard for many business-related programs, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide, so access to Microsoft’s operating system will boost the utility of even the cheapest laptops like the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook.

The specifications of the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook are a far cry from the best laptops, with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM. However, if you’re only planning to use the device for basic functions such as doing online research, typing papers, and watching streaming content, these components are more than enough. The laptop’s 14.1-inch display features Full HD resolution for clear details on whatever you’re working on, and it can last up to 8.5 hours on a single charge so there’s no problem with using it while on the move.

If you’re looking for the cheapest Black Friday laptop deals, here’s an offer that’s too good to ignore — the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for just $99, which is less than half its sticker price of $229 after a $130 discount. If this laptop will suffice for how you plan to use it, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and check out immediately because this Black Friday-worthy price may return to normal at any moment.

