Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart shoppers are loving this $99 laptop – get it while you can

Gateway Ultra Slim laptops.

Here’s an offer from the early Walmart Black Friday deals that’s getting a lot of attention — a $130 discount for the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $229. If you were looking forward to this year’s Black Friday laptop deals, you could avoid the chaos that’s expected from the shopping holiday by taking advantage of this bargain right now. However, you need to hurry in finalizing your purchase because we’re not sure if the price cut will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, true to its name, features a 14.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution, and a design that’s less than an inch thick that makes the laptop very easy to bring with you wherever you go. The device also offers impressive audio quality for its price, as its built-in stereo speakers are tuned by THX. If you’re planning to make video calls or join online meetings, you’ll be able to do so through the laptop’s 1.0 MP front-facing camera and built-in microphone.

Powering the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook are the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM. These specifications are a far cry from those of the best laptops, but they’re more than enough if you’re only planning to use the device for simple tasks like browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming content. It also comes with Windows 10 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 64GB eMMC, but with the option to upgrade its operating system to Windows 11 Home in S Mode. You can expand the laptop’s memory by up to 512GB through its microSD slot, in case you need more space for your files.

For an affordable but dependable laptop, go for the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, especially since it’s even cheaper from Walmart’s early Black Friday deals. You’ll only have to pay $99, which is less than half its sticker price of $229, for a savings of $130. You should have a sense of urgency if you want to take advantage of this discount as there’s no telling when the offer will end. Add the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook to your cart and check out immediately, to make sure that you don’t miss out.

