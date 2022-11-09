 Skip to main content
Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179

Aaron Mamiit
By
Gateway 14-inch Laptop in many color configurations.

Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.

Why you should buy the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

Dependable laptops don’t have to be expensive, and the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is a prime example of that. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor with Radeon Graphics and 4GB of RAM, which are nowhere near the specifications of the best laptops, but are more than enough to handle everyday functions such as doing online research, typing documents, and making presentations. The laptop comes with Windows 10 Home in S Mode out of the box, but you can upgrade it for free to Windows 11 Home in S Mode to gain access to some of the latest features and improvements in Microsoft’s operating system.

The screen of the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook offers Full HD resolution for clear details, with a 1.0MP front-facing camera for engaging colleagues and classmates in video calls. The laptop packs a 128GB eMMC storage, which should provide ample space for your apps and files, and it can last for up to 8.5 hours on a single charge so you’ll rarely need to be tethered to a wall outlet while you’re using the device.

Prepare for a work-from-home setup, or give your child a valuable companion for schoolwork, by purchasing the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook from Walmart’s early Black Friday deals. The laptop is down to $179 from $199, for savings of $20. Purchasing the device now will also let you bypass the chaos that Black Friday will surely bring, so it would be a good idea to finalize your purchase of the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook as soon as possible.

