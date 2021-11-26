We’ve got the 15-inch laptop Black Friday deal for you with a Gateway 15.6-inch laptop down to just $179 at Walmart. That’s a big savings of $70 on the usual price, ensuring this is easily one of the best Black Friday deals going on right now. If you’ve been trawling the Black Friday laptop deals for a great cheap deal, this is the one for you. Read on while we tell you all about it.

Today’s best 15-inch Laptop Black Friday deal

Why buy:

Ideal for students on a budget

Windows system for Chromebook price

Good audio

Stylish appearance

Sneaking in and offering some of the features you’d expect from the best budget laptops, this Gateway 15.6-inch laptop offers plenty of reasons for you to want to buy it. It has an Intel Pentium processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of eMMC storage. Crucially, while many systems at this price use ChromeOS, this one has Windows 10 running in S mode which means you get a more convenient experience if you’d prefer to not have to learn a new operating system. It’s a great way of having a Windows computer despite being on a tight budget.

Alongside that, the Gateway 15.6-inch has some other useful features. This includes a 1MP webcam, audio tuned by THX so it sounds great, plus a year’s worth of Microsoft 365 Personal for free. It also promises up to 8.5 hours of battery life and weighs just 4.5 pounds so it’s pretty simple to take between class or during your commute. There’s also an HDMI output for hooking it up to a larger display, a USB-C port as well as two USB 3.0 ports a microSD slot too.

Normally priced at $249, this Gateway 15.6-inch laptop is just $179 right now at Walmart. A huge savings of $70, it’s an ideal way to get a budget laptop for less without missing out on any key features. Snap it up now while stocks last.

When does this 15-inch Laptop Black Friday deal end?

It’s difficult to say exactly when this deal will end and the discounted price will no longer be available. The retailer hasn’t specified an expiration date, and sometimes they keep running, while others time they don’t. That said, it’s a certainty with this 15-inch Black Friday laptop deal there’s a limited supply, which means sooner or later it’s going to sell out. Considering it’s a Black Friday deal, specifically, we don’t anticipate seeing it available after the weekend is over, and even if it is, all of the laptops will be sold out by then!

If you like the specs, buy it now. If you like the color(s), buy it now. If you like the price, buy it now! Basically, if you have any interest at all then buy it soon. If you’re worried about missing out on a better deal later, don’t be. Retailers are offering extended holiday returns windows to accommodate the earlier shopping. If it does happen, you can always return and re-buy or get a refund for the price difference! Don’t wait!

Should you shop this 15-inch Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday often works kind of like a rerun of Black Friday. That means you might see some of the best Black Friday laptop deals repeated but there’s no guarantee. If you know you want this Gateway laptop, you should buy it now while stocks last and the deal is still on.

Remember — if you change your mind or happen to see a better deal on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel your previous order or return the item if it’s too late. Just keep an eye on delivery times so you don’t miss out and have to wait too long.

