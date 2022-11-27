If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!

Why you should buy the 15-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook

It’s one of our best Cyber Monday deals. If all you really plan to do with your new laptop is the basics like checking your email, browsing the web, and streaming movies and shows, this is a great super-affordable option. Looking for great laptops under $500? Then pay attention to this deal. This Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, a respectable 128GB of eMMC storage, 4GB of RAM, a front-facing camera, two stereo speakers, and a microphone. This laptop isn’t superpowerful, but with all of those features and an included one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, you should have no problem getting your work done and relaxing afterwards while streaming your favorite shows.

It’s a little on the heavier side at 4.2 pounds, but that shouldn’t be a problem if you’re mostly using this at home. This laptop also runs on Windows 10 Home (in S Mode) and has a battery life of up to 8.5 hours. It’s not the longest battery life, but it should be enough for casual or occasional laptop users.

It can be hard to find laptops with large screens at a super-low price. So when you see a deal like the one Walmart is offering for a 15-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, you should grab it while you can. It’s only $139, saving you $30.

(But if you want to see what your other options could be, check out our Cyber Monday laptop deals page and our best budget laptops guide.)

