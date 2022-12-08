 Skip to main content
Walmart shoppers are loving this $159 11.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop

Paula Beaton
By
The Gateway Notebook 2-in-1 laptop shown in laptop mode and tent mode.

Fancy a new 2-in-1 notebook for the new year? This amazing deal on a Gateway 11.6-inch Windows 2-in-1 laptop is just $159 today, saving $40 off the regular $199 price. Make 2023 your most productive year yet — or just catch up on your favorite Netflix shows — with this epic deal. Hurry though, as laptop deals like this are super popular and flying off the shelves, so you’ll need to grab it fast if you want to bag a bargain before it sells out!

Why you should buy the Gateway 11.6-inch Windows 2-in-1 laptop

When is a laptop not a laptop? When it’s also a notebook! You no longer have to decide between the two with one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. The Gateway Windows laptop features an 11.6-inch LCD IPS touchscreen display with 1,366 x 768 resolution for watching videos or editing photos, with a spacious keyboard and precision touchpad to boost your productivity.

There’s plenty of power on offer here for everyday tasks, thanks to the Intel Celeron processor paired with 4GB of RAM, and you also get 64GB of speedy eMMC storage, plus a MicroSD card slot to expand your storage to 512GB. This laptop runs Windows 10 Home and comes with Microsoft 365 Personal, so you can manage your personal life and keep everything organized. The front-facing 1MP camera is perfect for business meetings or video calls with friends and family, while the built-in mic and stereo speakers ensure crystal-clear calls and audio.

Switching easily from tablet to notebook mode, depending on what you’re doing, this 11.6-inch Gateway laptop packs up to 8.5 hours of battery life, so there’s no need to panic if you’re away from a power outlet. With Mini HDMI, USB 2.0, and USB 3.0 ports, plus Bluetooth connectivity, connecting all your favorite peripherals from your wireless headphones to your mouse couldn’t be easier.

This amazing deal can be yours for just $159, down from $199, saving you a huge $40 in time for the holidays. But if you want this 11.6-inch Gateway laptop, you’ll need to move fast. We’ve seen deals like this sell out quickly, and with no guarantees it will be around tomorrow, you should add it to your basket and check out now if you want it!

