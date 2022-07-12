Why you need to pay attention to this $199 laptop on Prime Day 2022

It’s finally Prime Day, and you’re right on time for the best Prime Day deals, like this Prime Day laptop deal on a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook from Walmart. It’s normally $450, but today you can snag one for just $199! That’s on a nearly 16-inch laptop.

Why you should shop this Prime Day laptop deal

Prime Day laptop deals like this don’t come around very often, and so when you see one on a laptop like this Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, you should pounce on it. This Prime Day laptop deal is worth considering because for far less than its original price, you can get a 15.6-inch laptop that comes with 128GB storage, an LCD IPS display, an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, and 4GB of RAM. Plus, you can expect a battery life range of up to 10 hours, which means it can handle a full day of work if needed — or a full day of entertainment and casual gaming if that’s what you need as well.

Among our Walmart Prime Day deals, this particular Prime Day laptop deal is a great budget laptop option, especially for students. It’s chock-full of helpful features for students such as: an FHD display and THX Audio for entertainment, built-in stereo speakers, a webcam and built-in microphone for remote learning, and a wide variety of ports including HDMI, microSD, USB-C, and two USB 3.0 ports. And with its low price, it could also be a great starter laptop option for high school students. Think of it as a great back-to-school gift — you’ll save money and they’ll have what they need to get their school work done. That’s a win-win.

This Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook also comes with Windows 10 Home. Weighing only 4 pounds, it’s sleek and sports a modern-looking three-sided narrow bezel FHD display. It looks nicer than most laptops at this price point.

While this laptop didn’t make our list of the best laptops, it’s still a solid, all-purpose laptop option at an incredibly low price. Get this Prime Day laptop deal while you can.

