This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.

The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook features a 14.1-inch Full HD screen with stereo speakers tuned by THX Audio, which will make watching streaming content enjoyable. For work and school activities such as doing online research, typing documents, and checking emails, performance is quick and responsive, like Digital Trends’ best laptops, through its Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM. The laptop only has a 64GB eMMC for storage, but you can easily get extra space for your files through its micro SD slot that supports up to 512GB.

For those who are always on the go, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook offers a battery life of up to 8.5 hours on a single charge, which should be more than enough time to find an opportunity to plug in the laptop to recharge. Every purchase also comes with Windows 10 Home in S mode and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, so the laptop’s already ready to use as soon as you get it.

If you need a reliable laptop that won’t break the bank, you should go for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s an even better option because of Walmart’s $40 discount that lowers the laptop’s price to just $189 from its original price of $229. There’s no telling when the deal will end, so if you want to avail this special price for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook and receive it before Christmas, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

