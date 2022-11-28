Cyber Monday: Get a Windows laptop with Microsoft 365 for $89

Great Cyber Monday deals with deep discounts are all around us, but if you’re looking for a particular gem among all the Cyber Monday laptop deals it can be hard to figure out which deals are worth your time. Luckily for you, we have recommendations. For instance, if you’re need of an ultra-portable Windows laptop, you should check out Walmart’s latest deal: a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $89! And it is indeed a deep discount, as this laptop normally sells for $229. Now that it’s $89, you’ll be left with a hefty savings of $140. Thing is though, this laptop has sold out before. So if you want it at this price, you’ll need to act fast and snap it up as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook

$89 doesn’t sound like it’ll buy you much, but this deal from Walmart shatters those expectations and gets you a laptop that comes with more than you think. It’s a lightweight budget-friendly Windows laptop that features an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and a compact 11.6-inch LCD IPS display. It also runs on Windows 10 Home in S Mode and comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal so you can have access to Microsoft’s premium Office apps. That said, it comes with everything you or a student could need to work or study on-the-go. And right now, in terms of deals, it could be one of the best laptops for high school students around.

Think about it: with an 11.6-inch display and weight of 2.6 pounds, it should fit perfectly into a backpack. Plus, it comes with a front-facing camera, a microphone, two stereo speakers, and a battery life of up to 8.5 hours. With this laptop, you could stream movies, casually surf the web, and get your homework done. Buying this laptop for a student, and at this ridiculously low price, is a no-brainer. (If you need other ideas for affordable laptops, check out our best budget laptops guide.)

Remember, this Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook deal from Walmart has a history of being sold out. So if it has exactly what you need in a new laptop, go ahead and grab this deal while you can. With a super-low price of $89, it’ll probably sell out again and fast. Don’t miss out on saving $140!

