This top-rated counter ice maker is $150 off for Prime Day

It’s the final day of Prime Day, which means it’s your last chance to get your hands on some amazing Prime Day deals. There are loads of excellent Prime Day smart home deals this year, but our pick is this GE Profile Opal Countertop Ice Maker. Normally, this ice maker would set you back $579, but with this Prime Day deal, you can grab it for an amazing $429, saving $150 off the regular price. This deal won’t be around for long though, as Prime Day ends at midnight tonight, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to bag a bargain!

Buy Now

Why you should buy this countertop ice maker

Staying hydrated is important, especially when the summer temperatures start soaring. Nobody likes a lukewarm glass of water or a slightly chilled iced coffee, and that’s where this countertop ice maker steps up. No longer do you need to fill ice cube trays in your freezer, lug home heavy bags of ice from the store for get-togethers, or invest in one of the best refrigerators with an ice maker — this ice cube maker does all the hard work for you.

From iced vanilla lattes to your favorite cocktails, a frosty glass of water to some ice for a cooling compress, the GE Profile Opal Countertop Ice Maker won’t ever let you down. Its large bin has a three-pound capacity, and it produces up to one pound of ice per hour — that’s 24 pounds in a day! The ice maker comes with a detachable side tank which produces three times more ice compared to the ice maker alone, too.

This ice maker is ready fast, and uses compacted ice flakes to create chewable, crunchable nugget ice — no hard ice cubes here. These ice nuggets are fantastic for cocktails, sodas, iced coffees, or any beverage of your choice. The innovative design avoids clumping and leaks by recirculating melted ice to the water reservoir, ready to be turned into more ice — and this ice maker is smart too, as it knows when ice is running low and gets to work, so you’ll never be caught short.

Measuring just 15.5 x 14.25 x 17.25 inches, this countertop ice maker is portable, so you can move it to any room of your home, great for parties and get-togethers. No water hookup is required — just plug it into any standard (120v grounded) electrical outlet and fill the reservoir with water. You’ve probably already got one of the best blenders on hand to make all your favorite beverages, or one of the best coffee makers for your hot or iced coffee cravings — so why not add this ice maker to your kitchen for the ultimate iced drink?

Whether your drink’s a frozen margarita with extra ice, a frosty fruit smoothie, an iced coffee made in one of the best single-cup coffee makers, or a sparkling soda, the GE Profile Opal Countertop Ice Maker has you covered. This Prime Day smart home deal isn’t going to be around forever though — it ends at midnight tonight, so if you want to grab this deal, you’d better act now!

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations