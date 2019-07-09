Share

Apart from getting chores done around the house, people often forget that the air needs some cleaning, too. It may be shocking to know that we may be more at risk of inhaling harmful gasses indoors without the necessary ventilation systems installed. The best air purifiers provide a simple solution of filtering the air of dust, allergens, odor, pet dander, and other particles that may be invisible to the naked eye. Amazon currently has a deal on the Germ Guardian 3-in-1 Air Purifier (AC9200WCA) that brings the list price of $500 down to $300.

The 3-in-1 Air Purifier features a powerful combination of filters and UVC (Ultraviolet C) light to rid the air of particles that can cause allergies and asthma. The True HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter captures 99.97% of contaminants as small as 0.3 microns. The charcoal filter, on the other hand, reduces common odors from pets, smoking, and/or cooking. UVC light technology works with titanium dioxide to kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, rhinovirus, as well as volatile organic compounds.

Breathe in as deep as you want, this air purifier is backed up with certifications from Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) and Energy Star. The AHAM mark verifies that the air cleaner has the recommended CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) that clears the air of tobacco smoke, dust, and pollen for rooms up to 335 square feet. This 27-inch tower earned the Energy Star rating by meeting the energy efficiency guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for filtering and circulating the room’s air four times per hour.

To increase the effectivity of this air purifier, you’re advised to keep all doors and windows closed as much as possible and to acquire genuine Germ Guardian replacement parts for proper maintenance. An indicator will light up to remind you to change filters after a six-to-eight-month period. At-home comfort can be achieved and customized with a programmable eight-hour timer and three-speed settings. The tower is nearly silent on levels one to two and can be toned down further by switching on the ultra-quiet sleep mode.

As the saying goes, “prevention is always better than cure.” Studies have shown that air purifiers are capable of lessening the chances of developing respiratory diseases. The is currently 40% off on Amazon. With $200 in savings plus an additional $15 off with a coupon, you and your wallet can get a much-deserved breather.

