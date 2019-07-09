Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon cuts a whopping 40% off on Germ Guardian 3-in-1 Air Purifier

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
germ guardian ac9200wca air purifier amazon deal gg ap jpg

Apart from getting chores done around the house, people often forget that the air needs some cleaning, too. It may be shocking to know that we may be more at risk of inhaling harmful gasses indoors without the necessary ventilation systems installed. The best air purifiers provide a simple solution of filtering the air of dust, allergens, odor, pet dander, and other particles that may be invisible to the naked eye. Amazon currently has a deal on the Germ Guardian 3-in-1 Air Purifier (AC9200WCA) that brings the list price of $500 down to $300.

The 3-in-1 Air Purifier features a powerful combination of filters and UVC (Ultraviolet C) light to rid the air of particles that can cause allergies and asthma. The True HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter captures 99.97% of contaminants as small as 0.3 microns. The charcoal filter, on the other hand, reduces common odors from pets, smoking, and/or cooking. UVC light technology works with titanium dioxide to kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, rhinovirus, as well as volatile organic compounds.

Breathe in as deep as you want, this air purifier is backed up with certifications from Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) and Energy Star. The AHAM mark verifies that the air cleaner has the recommended CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) that clears the air of tobacco smoke, dust, and pollen for rooms up to 335 square feet. This 27-inch tower earned the Energy Star rating by meeting the energy efficiency guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for filtering and circulating the room’s air four times per hour.

To increase the effectivity of this air purifier, you’re advised to keep all doors and windows closed as much as possible and to acquire genuine Germ Guardian replacement parts for proper maintenance. An indicator will light up to remind you to change filters after a six-to-eight-month period. At-home comfort can be achieved and customized with a programmable eight-hour timer and three-speed settings. The tower is nearly silent on levels one to two and can be toned down further by switching on the ultra-quiet sleep mode.

As the saying goes, “prevention is always better than cure.” Studies have shown that air purifiers are capable of lessening the chances of developing respiratory diseases. The is currently 40% off on Amazon. With $200 in savings plus an additional $15 off with a coupon, you and your wallet can get a much-deserved breather.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out other smart home deals or get an early start on Prime Day Deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
Up Next

Prime Day deal: Get free pair of kids' headphones with Amazon Free Time Unlimited
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Amazon Kindle Unlimited
Deals

Amazon has deals on nearly all of its own services for Prime Day 2019

With Amazon Prime Day coming soon, many shoppers may assume the best deals are for smart home devices, but Amazon also has Prime Day deals on Amazon services like Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and AmazonFresh. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon drops prices air fryers 4th of july fryer featured
Deals

Prepare 4th of July meal with a discounted air fryer, now under $60 from Amazon

Leave the guilt behind and savor the crunchy goodness of your favorite fried foods this 4th of July. Air fryers have become a healthier cooking alternative to deep frying. Grab one for under $60 from Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
winix 5500 2 air purifier amazon deal
Deals

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon cuts price on this air purifier by $92

Amazon currently has a deal that lets you in on over 37% savings with the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier. You can get it for the price of $158, a staggering $92 off the original price of $250.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more wemo mini plug
Deals

Get the Wemo Mini Smart Plug for $18 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2019

If you are looking to improve your smart home game, check the Amazon deal on the WeMo Mini Smart Plug. It got an electrifying 49% discount right after Fourth of July and before Prime Day 2019. Get it now at just $18.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat
Deals

Amazon takes 32% off the price of the Emerson Sensi smart thermostat

If you’re looking for a smart thermostat that's budget-friendly and contains only the most essential of functions, the Emerson Sensi is a good option. Amazon has taken $41 off the normal retail price, bringing it down to $89.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
amazon prime day deal on tellmegen dna test kit 11119872 1582562978661394 9026978151389750582 n
Deals

TellmeGen health and ancestry DNA test kit down to $139 in Amazon Prime Day deal

23andMe and AncestryDNA are increasing popular DNA tests, but they aren't the only options around. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can get the TellmeGen health and ancestry DNA test kit for just $139, down from $199.
Posted By William Hank
vizio 65 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

Walmart drops a huge price cut on this 65-inch Vizio 4K TV

The chance to bag a big name-brand 4K TV on the cheap should never be overlooked, even more so when the model on sale is a member of Vizio's oft-raved-about D-Series — and that's exactly what we're looking at today.
Posted By Josh Levenson
tcl 55 inch 4k tv deal 4 series walmart
Deals

Don’t miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV with Roku at Walmart

You don't need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2019 to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV: The 55-inch TCL 4-Series is now on sale through Walmart for $330, down $270 from the usual $600.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Netgear Arlo Pro 2 review
Deals

The Arlo Pro 2 security camera system gets a showstopping 58% price cut

Amazon Prime Day is only a week away and we are already seeing massive price cuts on home security devices. The Arlo Pro 2 security camera system in particular has been on the receiving end of one of Amazon's best deals yet.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
thinkpad x1 carbon 7th gen
Deals

The latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop just went on sale for the first time ever

Lenovo has kept the ThinkPad line going strong, with today’s premium models featuring cutting-edge designs like super-thin ultrabooks and 2-in-1s -- and the new 2019 ThinkPad X1 Carbon just went on sale for the first time ever.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
what is prime now amazon day packages
Deals

Here’s how to shop Amazon’s Prime Day without paying for Prime itself

All those Prime Day deals piqued your interest, but that $129 yearly commitment scaring you away? We've got a method for you to take advantage of the deals without ever having to pay for Prime. All it takes are a few brief moments of your…
Posted By Ed Oswald
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2
Deals

Walmart continues to put the heat on Amazon with Prime Day deals – shoppers win

No one is bringing knives to this gunfight. Walmart is locked and loaded for Prime Day. Amazon may have started Prime Day five years ago, but Walmart and other retailers joined in to make the colossal mid-July sales event a bargain bonanza.
Posted By Bruce Brown