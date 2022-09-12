If you have yet to experience Disney+, then you may not yet know about all of the fantastic premium movies and shows you’re missing on this popular streamer. Disney+ is the go-to source for all of the classic Disney content, but it’s also so much more than that, too. It’s not just for kids, and it’s home to so many of the major franchises you know and love. Best of all, right now Disney+ is giving you the chance to sign up for one month of access to the platform for the unbelievably low cost of $1.99, saving $6 off the standard rate of $7.99 per month. This deal expires on September 19, so click the link below to sign up now and keep reading to find out why we love Disney+ and why we think you will, too.

Why you should sign up for Disney+

Disney+ is home to not only your favorite classic Disney content, but so much more than that, too. Disney+ is home to Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, National Geographic, and Searchlight pictures, just to name a few. That means that while you can definitely check out your childhood favorites like The Little Mermaid and The Lion King, a Disney+ subscription also unlocks some of the most in-demand content today, like the entire collection of Star Wars movies as well as everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Signing up right now means you can instantly watch Thor: Love and Thunder, which is still in theaters, but also on Disney+.

If you decide to continue with your subscription beyond the first month, don’t miss your chance to sign up for the Disney Bundle, which includes subscriptions to Hulu and ESPN for an incredibly low price. It’s pretty safe to say that it’s the best deal you can find on this trio of services, so if you’ll use all of them, it’s definitely worth paying the $13 per month.

While there is currently no Disney+ Free Trial available, this deal to get one month of Disney+ for only $1.99 is the next best thing. Save $6 when you sign up right now and spend the next month watching all of the content you love from all of your favorite brands and franchises. Chances are, you may want to stick around even longer once you make a list of all of the shows and movies you’ve been dying to watch on Disney+.

