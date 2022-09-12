 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Movies & TV

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There’s Still Time to Get a Month of Disney Plus for $1.99

Nina Derwin
By

If you have yet to experience Disney+, then you may not yet know about all of the fantastic premium movies and shows you’re missing on this popular streamer. Disney+ is the go-to source for all of the classic Disney content, but it’s also so much more than that, too. It’s not just for kids, and it’s home to so many of the major franchises you know and love. Best of all, right now Disney+ is giving you the chance to sign up for one month of access to the platform for the unbelievably low cost of $1.99, saving $6 off the standard rate of $7.99 per month. This deal expires on September 19, so click the link below to sign up now and keep reading to find out why we love Disney+ and why we think you will, too.

Why you should sign up for Disney+

Disney+ is home to not only your favorite classic Disney content, but so much more than that, too. Disney+ is home to Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, National Geographic, and Searchlight pictures, just to name a few. That means that while you can definitely check out your childhood favorites like The Little Mermaid and The Lion King, a Disney+ subscription also unlocks some of the most in-demand content today, like the entire collection of Star Wars movies as well as everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Signing up right now means you can instantly watch Thor: Love and Thunder, which is still in theaters, but also on Disney+.

If you decide to continue with your subscription beyond the first month, don’t miss your chance to sign up for the Disney Bundle, which includes subscriptions to Hulu and ESPN for an incredibly low price. It’s pretty safe to say that it’s the best deal you can find on this trio of services, so if you’ll use all of them, it’s definitely worth paying the $13 per month.

While there is currently no Disney+ Free Trial available, this deal to get one month of Disney+ for only $1.99 is the next best thing. Save $6 when you sign up right now and spend the next month watching all of the content you love from all of your favorite brands and franchises. Chances are, you may want to stick around even longer once you make a list of all of the shows and movies you’ve been dying to watch on Disney+.

Editors' Recommendations

Best tablet deals for September 2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.

Best smartwatch deals for September 2022

Best Peloton alternatives for September 2022

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

You can get a month of Disney Plus for $1.99 — but hurry

The Disney+ app on a TV screen while blue lights illuminate the wall behind.

Best home internet deals for September 2022: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal

Alienware gaming laptops and PCs are both discounted today

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

This Lenovo gaming laptop deal slashes the price to only $750

The Lenovo IdeaPad gaming 3 laptop on a white background.

Best laptop deals: Get a portable workhorse from $89 today

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

Best gaming laptop deals for September 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

Best vacuum cleaner deals for September 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.

ESPN+ Free Trial: Can you sign up for free in 2022?

The ESPN+ logo on a black background.

Audible Free Trial: Get 2 premium audiobooks for free

amazon offers 30 off annual audible deal with 099 echo dot 1