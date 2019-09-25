Increasingly pervasive and sophisticated threats to online privacy and digital security require serious defense systems. Piecemeal security solutions are only as strong as the weakest link, which why a comprehensive threat protection system such as Norton Antivirus Plus is your best defense.

As we approach the end of the year, a peak period for both online shopping and internet predators, Symantec is offering its best deal ever. With this promotion, you can get a Norton Antivirus Plus annual membership for only $10 for your first year. This deal is the lowest price ever for an annual Norton Antivirus Plus membership.

Norton’s AntiVirus Plus membership includes four essential components to protect your computer, your information, and your identity: Real-time threat protection, smart firewall monitoring, a secure password manager, and cloud backup for PCs.

When you enroll in an annual Norton Antivirus Plus membership, you protect entirely one PC or Mac computer. Norton’s multi-layered security defends your system against threats from viruses, malware, spyware, ransomware, and phishing. Your protection is kept up-to-date to ward off the newest threats as well as existing digital traps and hazards.

While you go about your digital life, Norton’s Smart Firewall protects both your personal files and financial data by monitoring all communications between your computer and the rest of the internet. Unauthorized access and traffic are blocked to maintain your information integrity.

Passwords are a bothersome but necessary reality often breached because keeping track of them all is difficult and time-consuming. The Norton Antivirus Plus Password Manager handles your passwords entirely, taking over creating, storing, and managing passwords and all your digital credentials, relieving you of the effort and protecting your access.

PC users with the Norton Antivirus Plus annual membership also receive 2GB of cloud backup on Windows to protect data and critical files. With automatic cloud backup, ransomware and stolen devices will not shut you down because your data is always secure and waiting for you.

Normally priced at $60 a year, Norton Antivirus Plus is cut to just $10 for the first year with this deal. If you want to protect your computer from viruses, malware, and more, with cloud backup, password management, and Norton’s Virus Protection Promise, take advantage of this aggressively discounted price.

