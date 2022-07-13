It’s the final day of Prime Day, which means you only have until midnight tonight to bag this amazing deal, so you’ll need to act fast. If you’ve been waiting to buy the latest Apple Watch from this year’s Prime Day Apple Watch deals, now’s the time — Amazon’s Apple Watch Series 7 Prime Day deal drops the starting price of the smartwatch from $399 to just $279, the cheapest it has ever been.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch you can buy right now from Amazon’s Prime Day deals, assuming you’re an iPhone owner, that is. Yes, the Apple Watch Series 7 only works with iPhones, but Apple lovers are going to adore what it offers. It’s the most advanced Apple Watch right now with an extensive array of health sensors and apps to measure pretty much everything possible.

It has a larger, always-on Retina display than previous models so if you’re comparing the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6, it comes out highly favorably. It looks fantastic, right down to its thinner bezels than before, but it’s also the most durable Apple Watch around. It has a new IP6X rating for dust resistance while there are also improvements to its Ion-X glass on the top so it can handle more knocks than earlier models.

One of the best smartwatches around, the Apple Watch Series 7 also packs a punch with health and fitness options. It is able to read your heart rate as well as detect any irregularities. It can also make ECG readings and track your blood oxygen levels, too. While none of these features can beat true medical tests, they can make a huge difference in helping you spot any unusual changes within your body. It also tracks pretty much every workout you could possibly imagine, so you always know how you’re performing. It’s those kinds of features that make it a great bet for fitness fans with plenty of simple reasons the Apple Watch Series 7 should stay on your wrist.

The Apple Watch Series 7 isn’t just about fitness features though — it’s also a great way of staying connected. You can use it to send texts, make calls, listen to music and podcasts, or even ask Siri for assistance. It works seamlessly with all your Apple devices and services, too, which makes everything more efficient. Right now, you’re probably deciding between the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and if you’re an iPhone owner — the answer is simple — you need the Apple Watch Series 7.

