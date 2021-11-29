We’ve spotted the perfect gaming monitor Cyber Monday deal for anyone keen to get the best for their money. Right now, you can buy an MSI Optix 27-inch full HD Gaming Monitor for just $188 at Walmart. Reduced from $259, that’s a saving of $71 off the usual price. An appealing option for many gamers, this is a great gaming monitor to choose from the many Cyber Monday monitor deals going on at the moment. One of the best Cyber Monday deals, you’ll need to snap it up fast while stocks last.

Today’s best gaming monitor Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

Full HD monitor

Great refresh rate and response time

Excellent colors

Game mode

The MSI Optix G272 27-inch full HD gaming monitor offers everything you could need from one of the best gaming monitors. Mostly everything about it has been well-designed to ensure you get the best bang for your buck here. Of course, it has a 27-inch display which means you get to see plenty of what’s unfolding on screen. It goes much further than offering plenty of screen real estate, however. That includes its refresh rate and response time. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz along with a response time of 1ms. Combined, that means it’s ideally suited for the fastest action out there. Whether you’re playing the latest first-person shooters or a fast-moving racing game, this monitor can keep up with it. It means you won’t have to worry about any screen blurring issues, and action looks silky smooth at all times.

Alongside that, it uses an IPS panel which means you get optimized screen colors along with superior brightness. Everything you play will look suitably vibrant and great so you’ll truly get the best out of your computer’s hardware. Other features keep on coming too. That includes night vision which gives you a smart black tuner that brings out the fine details in dark areas so you won’t miss any of the action. That includes any enemies that might be lurking in the darkness hoping your monitor lets you down. A separate game mode goes one step further to enhancing all details with gaming in mind too.

However you plan on using the MSI Optix G272 27-inch full HD gaming monitor, it looks great too. That’s thanks to a near bezel-less design that means you can spend more time focusing on what’s going on via your screen and less time staring at the exterior of your monitor. It also means it takes up only the room it needs to use, so you have a little more space on your desk.

Normally priced at $259, the MSI Optix G272 27-inch full HD gaming monitor is down to just $188 right now at Walmart. It’s a fantastic bargain with a considerable saving of $71 off the usual price. You won’t want to miss out.

When does this gaming monitor Cyber Monday deal end?

Normally, Cyber Monday deals end at midnight so you’d have plenty of time to snap up your favorite bargain. This year is different though. As a report from Adobe Analytics highlighted, out-of-stock alerts on websites are up around 124% compared to pre-pandemic figures with the number steadily rising. That means if you want a bargain, you need to snap it up now while stocks last. With high demand-low stock, it’s likely that this great gaming monitor deal will run out long before midnight.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations