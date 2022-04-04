Get this 70-inch TV for only $550 at Best Buy today

If you’ve never owned a big-screen 4K TV before, you’re missing out. These huge, high-definition displays can bring the cinematic experience to your home with an incredible level of detail and scale that makes your movie-viewing experience truly special. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you about one of the best 70-inch TV deals we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Android TV for just $550, which is a $280 discount on the regular price of $830. That’s easily one of the best TV deals you can get. Keep reading to discover what makes this TV truly special.

We’ve considered TCL one of the best TV brands for a while now. They always have the perfect balance of price to performance, and this TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K Android TV is a shining example of that. Right out of the box, you’re going to be stunned with the quality of the display. It’s a bright, 70-inch 4K panel with excellent color reproduction and stunning details. You’ll also appreciate the automatic content upscaling that makes older content still look incredible. It’s also got HDR support, so you’ll be able to view HDR-compatible content with vivid, lifelike colors.

Of course, like other great TVs, this TCL 70-inch display also has great smart functionality. The built-in Android OS is fast, responsive, and gives you quick access to all the most popular entertainment options. You can browse through the most famous streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+. The TV also has dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet support, so you’ll get a low-latency streaming experience no matter what you’re watching. In addition, the built-in Google Assistant lets you browse content, get smart recommendations, and even control smart home appliances with just the sound of your voice. There’s even Chromecast functionality to easily cast content from a smart device to the TV.

If you’re looking to make the big leap to 4K, then this is the perfect TV to pick up. Right now, you can get the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K Android TV for only $550. That’s a $280 discount on the standard price tag of $830. You won’t find a better deal than this one, so hit that Buy Now button below while his deal is still around.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations