It is now officially Cyber Monday and the time to take advantage of all the excellent Cyber Monday deals on TVs. Luckily, if you’re in the market for a massive 75-incher, Best Buy has got your back with this excellent TCL 5-series with a great discount from $1,100 down to $800. That’s a great $300 discount, and probably the best one you’re going to see for a while, given that not only is Cyber Monday the last big sale of the year, there isn’t another great sales event for a few months after the new year. So, if you’ve been waiting to grab a deal, don’t wait any longer, or you’ll miss out.

Why you should buy the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

The TCL S555 is the new 5-Series model for 2022 which the brand just recently released. For its new 5-Series TVs, TCL went back to the Roku streaming platform, which should be a welcome change for many who were not fans of the Google TV OS found on the 2021 TCL S546 models. Although most of the bugs and kinks seem to have been fixed now with Google TV, the Roku software interface is still favored by many streamers thanks to its simplicity and user-friendliness. The Roku home screen puts all of your most-used streaming apps and input devices right there, letting you easily switch between your cable box, gaming console, media player, or streaming platforms without having to navigate input menus.

The new TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Roku TV boasts some other recent improvements, too. Although it’s still a 60Hz panel (you’ll have to upgrade to the considerably more expensive 6-Series TVs for 120Hz), TCL’s mid-range QLED TV now features AMD FreeSync and four HDMI 2.1 inputs, which gamers will surely appreciate. The TV also offers broad support for HDR TV formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), letting you take advantage of the wider color spectrum that high dynamic range has to offer.

The TCL 5-Series television is a QLED TV, which means that its LED panel has an additional layer of small particles that TV makers call quantum dots (that’s the “Q” in “QLED”). This quantum-dot overlay captures and amplifies light and color. The result is a brighter and more vivid picture, which is something you’ll really notice whether you’re watching your TV during the daytime or in the evening hours. The increased brightness of a QLED TV makes it a good option for rooms that get a lot of daylight, too, so if your living room has a lot of windows, that’s something to consider. But even if that’s not an issue, your eyes will appreciate the vivid color and brightness of a QLED panel.

At 75 inches, this 2022 TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV is a great choice for building a big-screen home theater setup, and at this price, it’s far and away one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals we’ve seen so far. A $300 discount on its $1,100 sticker price lets you grab this huge quantum-dot TV for just $800.

