This is your excuse to buy this Dell gaming laptop today

One of the best gaming laptop deals right now will let you snap up a Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $650, saving $335 off the usual price at Dell. Easily a highlight of the many Dell laptop deals going on at the moment, it’s a great way of saving big while still getting a great gaming laptop for less. Read on while we take you through why it’s worth your time and money, or check out the other laptop deals happening right this second.

Not quite rivaling the very best gaming laptops that money can buy, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is still a good system if you want to game on the move while keeping to a budget. As expected from one of the best laptop brands, the Dell G15 gaming laptop packs a lot in for its low price. It has a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of memory. Storage is a little low with 256GB of SSD space but if you’re looking to just play or install a few games at once, it shouldn’t be a problem. Alongside all that is the key component of a gaming laptop — the graphics card. It has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card which is capable of playing the latest games if you don’t mind tweaking the quality levels.

Helping things out is a great 15.6-inch full HD screen with 250 nits of brightness plus 120Hz refresh rate so it’s able to keep up with the fastest moving action scenes in your favorite games. Other features include an Alienware-inspired thermal design which incorporates a dual air-intake from the top of the keyboard and the bottom of the laptop to ensure optimal cooling and heat dissipation. There’s also Alienware Game Shift technology so you can give your games a boost as needed with the touch of a button.

Normally priced at $985, you can buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $650 right now at Dell. A great price for a budget gaming laptop, you won’t be disappointed by what you get for your money. Snap it up now before the deal ends and the price goes back up.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations