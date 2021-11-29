Get this HP touchscreen Chromebook for $169 for Cyber Monday

We’ve spotted an amazing Cyber Monday Chromebook deal and you’re going to love it. Previously $349 and down to just $169, you can snap up an HP 11-inch Chromebook with a touchscreen. One of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals out there and one of the best Cyber Monday deals overall, you won’t want to miss out on this super sweet deal. Grab it now while stocks last.

This HP 11-inch Chromebook doesn’t quite offer what you would expect from the best Chromebooks but it’s not far off. Even better, it comes from one of the best laptop brands currently out there so you know you’re buying reliability. The biggest selling point here is that the HP 11-inch Chromebook has a touchscreen. While many laptops and Chromebooks have touchscreens at a higher price, it’s uncommon to see a touchscreen on such an inexpensive device. If you’re keen to get more hands-on with your work, you’ll love the flexibility that this gives you.

In addition to that, you get all the key specifications you need from this Chromebook. That includes an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory plus 32GB of eMMC storage. The latter might sound low but remember — this is a Chromebook. For the most part, you’ll be storing everything on the cloud including using Google Apps rather than installing anything to your precious hard drive. By that logic, you really don’t have to worry about much other than how this HP 11-inch Chromebook works for you. Again, the HD IPS screen helps a ton with a viewing angle of 178 degrees ensuring you and your colleagues can see plenty of what’s going on.

It’s lightweight too. The Chromebook weighs less than three pounds so it’s perfect for taking out and about with you. Whether you’re a student moving between classes or a worker keen to get stuff done on your daily commute with the minimum hassle, the HP 11-inch Chromebook is there to help you out. It even has an HP True Vision HD camera for video calls along with stereo speakers if you feel like listening to music or watching your favorite streaming shows. Up to 11 hours of battery life means you won’t have to worry about recharging too often either with this device lasting you all day long without a problem. It’s simply everything you could need at this price and more.

Normally priced at $349, the HP 11-inch Chromebook is down to just $169 right now at Walmart. An absolutely huge saving of $180, there’s never been a better time to treat yourself to a budget Chromebook. Buy it now while stocks last.

When does this Cyber Monday Chromebook deal end?

In previous years, most Cyber Monday deals didn’t end until midnight that day. This year is different thanks to high demand and substantial supply issues meaning that stock is very limited. As a report from Adobe Analytics recently showed, out-of-stock alerts on major websites have skyrocketed compared to their pre-pandemic levels. That number isn’t dropping either — it’s rising. If you want this Chromebook or anything else in the Cyber Monday sales, you really need to snap it up sooner rather than later so you don’t miss out!

