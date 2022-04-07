Get this versatile Dell laptop for only $245 today

If you’re planning to invest in laptop deals, you might as well go for a solid machine so that you won’t be disappointed by slow performance or frequent crashes. They don’t usually come cheap, but the good news is that there are Dell laptop deals. For example, the versatile, budget-friendly Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is currently on sale from Dell for just $245, after a $60 discount to its original price of $305.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is one of Digital Trends’ best Dell laptops because it’s a budget-friendly computer that’s still more than capable of handling your everyday tasks. The laptop is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and Intel UHD Graphics 600, in addition to 4GB of RAM, which are more than enough for activities such as doing online research, making presentations, browsing social media, and watching streaming content. It also comes with a 128GB SSD, which is enough space for the apps and files that you need.

Dell is one of the best laptop brands because it combines performance with style, and the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is no exception with its 15.6-inch screen. The display provides an immersive viewing experience with its HD resolution and narrow bezels on three sides. It also features Dell’s ComfortView technology, which reduces harmful blue-light emissions that will strain your eyes. The laptop also features a lift hinge that raises the device to an ergonomic angle when it’s opened, for a more natural typing angle, and a built-in HD webcam so that you’ll always look your best when joining video calls and online meetings.

Whether you need a new laptop for work, school, or entertainment, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 may be the perfect choice for you. It’s an even more tempting option because of Dell’s $60 discount that lowers its price to just $245. You have to hurry if you want to take advantage of the deal, though, as there’s a chance that other shoppers may get them all first. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop for cheaper than usual.

