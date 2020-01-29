Mobile photography has evolved tremendously over the years. Today’s smartphone cameras are capable of capturing pro-grade images even in difficult lighting situations. Most models even have dual, triple, and quad-camera camera setups, providing users with a versatile photography experience. The best part? They fit right in your pocket, allowing you to capture precious memories without having to drag an entire kit around.

Google’s Pixel devices are some of the best camera phones on the market, and right now, three models in its lineup are being discounted on Amazon for up to $358 off. Boost your mobile photography game by jumping on these smartphone deals now.

Google Pixel 4 XL – $778 ($121 off)

The Google Pixel 4 XL currently reigns as the best camera phone that runs on Android. Our review team even noted that it offers quite a close competition with the iPhone 11 Pro. It captures photos with a particular type of look, including lots of contrast as well as cooler and darker tones. It has also been enhanced with the Live HDR+ which displays what the photo will look like even before you tap the shutter button, plus the new zoom function that lets you go up to 8x without downgrading image quality. Perhaps the feature with the most notable upgrade is the Night Sight. It enables the camera to shoot stunning photos in low-light conditions. You can even point it at the sky and it will trigger the “Astrophotography mode,” which will then automatically set an exposure time lasting for up to 4.5 minutes.

Inside this Google smartphone is the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, which ensures fast loading of apps and switching between tasks. Multitasking is also handled very well, all thanks to the additional boost offered by the 6GB of RAM. This snappy affair is paired with a marvelous 6.3-inch screen that flaunts a pixel resolution of 3,040 x 1,440. It’s just the right size and delivers spectacular visuals ideal for multimedia consumption. The front-facing speaker is also a delight; it can fill a small room with good, undistorted sound no matter how loud the volume.

If you want an excellent camera and prefer Android over iOS, it doesn’t get any better than the Google Pixel 4. The XL variant is up for grabs on Amazon for $121 less right now. If you prefer a smaller screen, the Pixel 4 is also marked down for $169 off.

Google Pixel 3 XL – $583 ($316 off)

Is the Google Pixel 4 XL too rich for your blood? Check out the Pixel 3 XL instead. This model may be older, but it still offers solid camera performance nonetheless. For starters, it’s outfitted with an image sensor that assists in taking photos with a better dynamic range. From portraits to landscapes, images look incredibly crisp and sharp, especially in daylight. Photos taken in low light are not as sharp but still manage to preserve detail. Anyone who likes to play around with camera functions will also appreciate the selection of modes available in the Pixel 3 XL. These include the Top Shot which helps preserve moments you might have missed when you tapped the shutter icon a little late, the PhotoBooth which utilizes Google’s Clip technology to predict the best time to take a photo, and the Super Res Zoom which reduces the noise in captured photos by digitally zooming in.

The Pixel 3 XL shines in the display arena as well. Its 6.3-inch screen comes with a sharp pixel resolution of 2,290 x 1,440, offering rich details, deep blacks, and accurate colors. The entertainment experience is further upscaled with bottom-firing speakers, which are capable of producing rich sound that’s loud enough to fill a room. Overall performance is also generally fluid, from launching apps and switching between applications to playing mobile games.

Boasting an awesome camera, a delightful screen, and speedy performance, you can never go wrong with the Google Pixel 3 XL. If it’s too big for you and you are not a fan of its notch design, though, you may want to consider the Pixel 3. Both variants are discounted on Amazon for more than $300 off.

Google Pixel 3a – $338 ($61 off)

The Google Pixel 3a is the most affordable option in this roundup, and it’s actually our pick for the best cheap camera phone. This model earned a near-perfect rating, with our review team commending its camera setup for being leagues ahead of the competition. Its rear camera exhibits the same prowess as the Pixel 3, complete with the Sony IMX363 image sensor for better dynamic range. With the integrated optical and electronic stabilization as well as fused video stabilization, you can trust that the videos and photos you capture will be smooth. Other camera functions include the Super Res Zoom which maintains decent quality even when zooming in, the Portrait Mode which outlines the subject and adds a blur effect to the background, and the Night Sight which is ideal for ultra-dark conditions.

At the core of this Google smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670. It’s not meant for running strenuous apps and high-end gaming, but all in all, operation is fantastic. This performance is complemented by a screen with 2,200 x 1,080-pixel resolution. Visuals are vibrant, easy to see even in broad daylight, and offer deep blacks. Saturation can also be switched between adaptive and natural to suit the environment you’re in.

The Google Pixel 3a is the camera phone to beat at this price point. Jump on Amazon’s deal and take home the current best budget camera phone for a more affordable price of $338.

