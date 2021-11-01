Latest Google Chromecast is only $20 at Walmart for Black Friday

The best Black Friday deals are in full swing and that includes the latest Google Chromecast for just $20 at Walmart right now. If you’re looking to add more streaming functionality to your TV, this is the gadget you need with Walmart Black Friday deals ensuring you save $10 off the usual price. Read on while we tell you all about how great it is.

Simply put, Chromecast is a great way to ensure that you can enjoy the benefit of streaming and smarter devices for less. In the case of the Google Chromecast 3rd Gen, you simply plug it into the HDMI port on your TV and you can easily stream all your favorite content right from your phone with just a tap. It’s possible to watch shows, listen to playlists, as well as enjoy the benefits of more than 2,000 apps from this device. That includes Netflix, YouTube, HBO Now, and much more, effectively comprising of all your favorite apps that you’re likely to want to use on your TV. You won’t miss out here.

Once you’ve got it set up, you can start streaming with just your voice saving the need to go anywhere near your phone. That’s just how convenient a Chromecast is. It does a fantastic job of making your dumb (or not so smart) TV smart and incredibly useful in your home. While it might not offer 4K support, it has everything else going for it including the fact that even the most inexperienced of users can get to grips with it in no time. It’s speedy too so you won’t have to worry about anything taking too long to load up.

Normally priced at $30, the Chromecast 3rd Gen is available now at Walmart for just $20 as part of the Walmart Black Friday deals going on. This is a great time to enjoy the benefits of a dedicated streaming device. You could even buy multiple devices so that every TV in your home is fully catered for. Don’t miss out on this offer. At this price, stock is highly likely to fly out the door and be very popular.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations