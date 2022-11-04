 Skip to main content
Shopping for a Google Chromecast with Google TV? It just got cheaper

Aaron Mamiit
Are you on the hunt for discounts involving Google’s Chromecast devices? Look no further than Walmart, which just slashed the price of the Google Chromecast with Google TV with a $9 discount, making it more affordable at $40 from its original price of $49. There’s no information on how long this reduced price will last though, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying this streaming device — perhaps even multiples of it — you should finalize your purchase without hesitation.

Why you should buy the Google Chromecast with Google TV

If you don’t want to replace your non-smart TV, or if you don’t like the interface of the TV that you purchased from a retailer’s TV deals, then you should consider buying the Google Chromecast with Google TV. After plugging the streaming device into your TV’s HDMI port and going through the initial setup process, which includes establishing a connection to the internet, you’ll be able to access the Google TV platform. From there, you can jump to any of the popular streaming services, including Netflix and Disney+, and you can even download games that you can play on your TV if you want to take a break from watching shows and movies.

For an affordable device, support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are surprising but welcome additions to its features. Other reasons why the Google Chromecast with Google TV is in Digital Trends’ best streaming devices include its slick user interface that’s heavily focused on recommendations, and the integration of Google Assistant that can easily be pulled up by pressing the dedicated button on its remote so that you can use your voice to search for content.

It’s not that easy to find Chromecast deals, so we expect a lot of shoppers to take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Google Chromecast with Google TV. The streaming device is even cheaper at $40, following a $9 price cut from $49, which will make you think about purchasing more than just one for your home. You need to act fast if you want to avail the savings though, because the price of the Google Chromecast with Google TV may return to normal as soon as tomorrow.

