Make any TV smart with Google Chromecast, and save 20% today

The phenomenon of every TV having a built-in operating system is a relatively new thing. There was a time when big-screen, high-resolution TVs were coming out that didn’t have a way of accessing streaming services and apps on their own. Instead, people needed to hook up a Blu-ray player, cable box, or a Chromecast to get access to their favorite movies and shows. If you happen to own one of those TVs and want to give it a new lease on life, you should check out the Google Chromecast with Google TV. It’s a great device that can turn any TV into a smart TV, and you can get it for just $40 at Best Buy today — a 20% discount.

When Google released the first Chromecast in 2013, it revolutionized the way people interacted with their TVs. People didn’t need to hook up their computer through an HDMI cable or splurge on a smart TV, which was expensive at the time. Instead, all you needed was this tiny device, a smartphone, and a home Wi-Fi connection, and you had access to an entire universe of content through the Chromecast. Google made some significant updates over the years, including 4K and HDR support, but the most significant change came with the model we’re talking about today. Chromecast with Google TV adds complete smart functionality to any TV with an HDMI input at a fraction of the price of buying even a lower-quality smart TV.

This tiny device comes with a powerful quad-core processor and operating system straight out of the box. That means you don’t need to cast content from your phone anymore; you can connect it to your home internet, use the included voice remote, and operate it like any smart TV interface. You get access to all your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube TV, HBO Max, and Prime Video, all in 4K quality and with support for high-resolution audio. There’s also HDR and Dolby Digital support to enhance your viewing experience. It’s the perfect way to breathe new life into a great TV that still works but didn’t come with smart functionality out of the box. You can also use it for displays that don’t have a built-in operating system, such as projectors and computer monitors.

It’s impressive what Google managed to pack into a device that’s this affordable and compact. The Google Chromecast with Google TV is a major win and the best way to turn a “dumb” TV into a smart screen. At just $40 on Best Buy, getting one of these is a no-brainer.

