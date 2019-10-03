Walmart has the Google Home Max smart speaker on sale for $100 less

Rumors suggest that a new line of Google smart speakers is going to be launched at the company’s hardware event on October 15. Along with this speculated release come cool discounts on the current Home speaker range. One of the best offers right now is for the Google Home Max, which is currently available for just $299 on Walmart. Now’s your chance to score an excellent-sounding smart speaker for $100 less.

The Google Home Max is currently the largest in the Home family of speakers. It sits at the top tier of the Google Home product line and was meant to compete with Apple’s HomePod. It’s well suited for those looking for a powerful speaker with rock-solid overall sound and superb bass plus smart functionalities thrown in. If you prefer an Echo device, however, you can check out these new Amazon products unleashed during the company’s September event.

BUY NOW

A speaker first, the Google Home Max certainly knows how to party. With full support for high-performance streaming and multiple audio formats, it can fill up a room with tunes while maintaining an impressively clear sound and superb bass. The software titan even added a Smart Sound technology which automatically optimizes the audio depending on the room the speaker is in. This enables the speaker to pick up and respond to voice commands even when it’s playing your music.

The speaker comes with a number of connectivity options to make it easy for you to play your favorite tracks. There’s a Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless streaming, a USB Type C port for Ethernet cable connection, and an auxiliary port if you wish to hook it up with other audio devices like a record player. While it can’t serve as a wireless soundbar for your TV, you have the option to connect the audio inputs of the speaker and TV using an adapter cable.

Just like the Home and Home Mini, the Google Home Max comes with a voice recognition feature called Voice Match. This technology can distinguish voices which then gives you personalized answers to your directives. When you ask how the traffic will be on your way to work, it will recognize your voice and provide you with the details of your commute. It can also be asked for weather updates and other information and can help you with house chores like making calls and creating grocery lists. Google continuously adds new features via firmware updates to further expand the speaker’s uses and functions.

Get yourself an entertainment device and home helper with the Google Home Max. Both the chalk and charcoal models are discounted on Walmart right now for $100 less than the usual $399 price tag.

Be sure to visit our curated deals page for exciting discounts on other premium tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations