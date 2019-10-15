Walmart drops price of this Google Home Mini smart speaker bundle down to $78

Google’s hardware event is happening today and it’s centered around the release of new Pixel devices. Rumors also suggest that we’ll see a new Google smart speaker, possibly a second-generation Nest Mini. Along with this speculation, Walmart is dropping the price of the current Google Home Mini. You can score the two-pack bundle right now for only $78 instead of $98.

The Mini is the smallest and most affordable variant in Google’s lineup of Home smart speakers. It’s the equivalent of the Echo Dot from Amazon but is better in terms of artificial intelligence. Arm your home with wonderful helpers by taking advantage of Walmart’s bundle offer.

BUY NOW

When it comes to design, Google got it right with the Home Mini. It sports an orb-themed profile that looks and feels warm. Its top is cloaked in a coarse but attractive fabric, while the bottom half is coated in a grippy silicone that’s resistant to sliding and fingerprints.

The Google Home Mini inherited all the capabilities of the larger Home, including the voice recognition capability called Voice Match. This feature enables the speaker to distinguish voices and give out personalized responses for you and others in your home. It also has an interactive entertainment tool called Family Link – which includes storytelling and games – making it perfect for households with children.

There’s so much more you can do with the Google Assistant integration. You can utilize it to control compatible smart home devices, useful for such things as locking doors and turning off lights. You can even ask it to stream music, play movies, create grocery lists, make phone calls, and more. The Mini responds well to directives even when presented with less specific instructions.

Despite its compact size, the Google Home Mini sounds surprisingly good. No, it’s not intended to be a hi-fi device, but it’s capable of producing loud and full sound especially with a bit of expert tuning. It also doesn’t have an audio output, but it’s always ready to pair with a device via Bluetooth.

The Google Home Mini is an ideal pick for homeowners looking for an affordable home assistant. Our review team even gave it an impressive 4-out-of-5 star rating, noting that it’s full sounding, easily understands voice commands, and integrates well with other Google devices. Get the two-pack bundle on Walmart now at a discounted price of $78.

Head over our curated deals page for more exciting discounts on other smart home products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations