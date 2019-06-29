Share

We knew that smart speakers from both Amazon and Google were going to get big discounts before Prime Day 2019, but we didn’t know who would draw blood first. As it turns out, Google Home decided to take the plunge first with a full list of deals on smart speakers, Nest devices, and security cameras. Amazon has responded by dropping the price of the Echo Dot and Echo Plus, but has yet to release all of their discounts.

This smart home battle happens almost every year as Google and Amazon fight to get more of their speakers into the market, but consumers get to reap all of the benefits of the competition. If you prefer Amazon Alexa over Google Assistant, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for the best possible price cuts. However, if you’ve already put your trust in Google, you can take advantage of these great savings right now.

Google Home Mini — $25

The Mini is the most affordable smart speaker in the Google Nest lineup, coming in at just $25 right now. With Google Assistant built in, you can play music, ask questions, shop, and control any connected smart home devices with just your voice. Though it is smaller than some of the larger smart speakers out there, it comes with pretty much all of the same capabilities. This particular model is great for small homes and apartments, but you can also pick up a 2-pack for just $49 if you want one in multiple rooms.

Comparatively, Amazon has dropped the price of the Echo Dot to match these Walmart prices. So if you’d rather pick up an Amazon device, you can get one for just $25 as well.

Google Home — $69

If you’re looking for something with a little bit more oomph, the larger Google Home offers just that. Like the Mini, it comes with Google Assistant and full voice control. However, with this model, you get an all-around better speaker. These are better for larger spaces, and with a huge $60 discount it’s worth it to upgrade to it over the Google Home Mini.

Comparatively, Amazon has dropped the price of the second generation Echo Plus to $70 to match Walmart prices.

Google Home Max — $249

While the other smart speakers on this list are built primarily to be multi-use voice assistants, the Google Home Max has more of an obvious focus: Music. The massive Google Home Max was built for sound, both inside and out. Though it still comes with Google Assistant built-in, you’ll likely have the music bumping too loud to worry about asking what the weather is going to be tomorrow.

Normally priced at $399, a huge $150 price cut drops the price down to $249 at Walmart.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.