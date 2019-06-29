Digital Trends
Deals

Google Home smart speakers get steep price cuts before Prime Day Echo deals

Jacob Kienlen
By

We knew that smart speakers from both Amazon and Google were going to get big discounts before Prime Day 2019, but we didn’t know who would draw blood first. As it turns out, Google Home decided to take the plunge first with a full list of deals on smart speakers, Nest devices, and security cameras. Amazon has responded by dropping the price of the Echo Dot and Echo Plus, but has yet to release all of their discounts.

This smart home battle happens almost every year as Google and Amazon fight to get more of their speakers into the market, but consumers get to reap all of the benefits of the competition. If you prefer Amazon Alexa over Google Assistant, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for the best possible price cuts. However, if you’ve already put your trust in Google, you can take advantage of these great savings right now.

Google Home Mini— $25

smart home holiday gift guide google mini and max review 5v2 800x533 c

The Mini is the most affordable smart speaker in the Google Nest lineup, coming in at just $25 right now. With Google Assistant built in, you can play music, ask questions, shop, and control any connected smart home devices with just your voice. Though it is smaller than some of the larger smart speakers out there, it comes with pretty much all of the same capabilities. This particular model is great for small homes and apartments, but you can also pick up a 2-pack for just $49 if you want one in multiple rooms.

Comparatively, Amazon has dropped the price of the Echo Dot to match these Walmart prices. So if you’d rather pick up an Amazon device, you can get one for just $25 as well.

Google Home— $69

how to set up voice match google home mutemic 1500x1000

If you’re looking for something with a little bit more oomph, the larger Google Home offers just that. Like the Mini, it comes with Google Assistant and full voice control. However, with this model, you get an all-around better speaker. These are better for larger spaces, and with a huge $60 discount it’s worth it to upgrade to it over the Google Home Mini.

Comparatively, Amazon has dropped the price of the second generation Echo Plus to $70 to match Walmart prices.

Google Home Max— $249

Google Home Max Review
Juliana Chokkattu/Digital Trends

While the other smart speakers on this list are built primarily to be multi-use voice assistants, the Google Home Max has more of an obvious focus: Music. The massive Google Home Max was built for sound, both inside and out. Though it still comes with Google Assistant built-in, you’ll likely have the music bumping too loud to worry about asking what the weather is going to be tomorrow.

Normally priced at $399, a huge $150 price cut drops the price down to $249 at Walmart.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Google Home deals and price predictions for July 15
HP Omen 15 review
Deals

HP 4th of July sale: Spectre x360 and Omen laptops get huge price cuts

The HP July 4 sale is here, and it offers discounts on two of our favorite laptops. If you’re shopping for a new 2-in-1 ultrabook for work or you’re in the market for a beefy gaming laptop, read on to find out how you can save.
Posted By Lucas Coll
hp omen mindframe headset review 13
Deals

Best Buy takes a massive $150 off of the HP Omen Mindframe cooling headset

Even old-school PC brands like HP have gotten into the head-fi game, and the HP Omen Mindframe cooling headset is now on sale for a quarter of its original price. Read on to find out more about this unique design and how much you can save.
Posted By Lucas Coll
kitchenaid coffee maker walmart deal 12 cup glass carafe kcm111ob
Deals

This KitchenAid coffee maker gets a sweet 28% price cut from Walmart

Looking for a no-frills drip coffee maker that will save you time and energy in the morning? Check out the KitchenAid 12-Cup Glass Carafe Coffee Maker. Normally $90, Walmart has cut its price down to $64.
Posted By Erica Katherina
small home appliance deals kitchenaid classic mixer
Deals

Pre-Amazon Prime Day deals: KitchenAid Stand Mixers up to $131 off

If you love to bake, you need to invest in a durable stand mixer. It has to be sturdy and multifunctional. They are pricey pieces of kitchen equipment, but Amazon has hacked the prices on two KitchenAid stand mixers.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
lenovo deals on thinkpad x1 carbon laptops and more featured
Computing

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop now nearly half off through July 4th weekend

Lenovo is offering big bargains on laptops ahead of July 4th, and you can now score a Gen 5 ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop for just $849. Discounts on other products site wide with the promo code QUICKSHIP10 can save you up to $900.
Posted By William Hank
amazon drops baby tech prices for new moms mothers day cloud cam security camera works with alexa 1000x673
Deals

Amazon drops $30 off of its Cloud Cam Security Camera ahead of Prime Day 2019

Amazon is offering a sweet $30 price drop on the Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera for a limited time only. From its original price of $120, you can get your hands on one now for only $90.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
canon powershot sx530 digital camera deal 16 megapixel hs 50x optical zoom 229
Deals

Grab the Canon PowerShot digital camera with wireless photo sharing for $150 off

If the price of the Canon PowerShot SX530 HS is holding you back from getting one, check out these similar deals from Amazon and Walmart. Both online retailers are offering the 16-megapixel PowerShot SX530 HS at $150 off its normal price.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV ⁠— Amazon's Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it we're expecting to see discounts on televisions from the likes of Samsung and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for July 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best antivirus software for business
Deals

5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
walmart bundles google nest hub and smart light starter kit
Smart Home

Reap huge savings with Google Nest Pre-Prime Day deals at Walmart starting now

Google and Walmart made a pre-emptive strike against Amazon in the Prime Day 2019 smart home price wars by announcing Pre-Prime Day deals early. You can enjoy significant price breaks on Google Nest smart home devices through July 17.
Posted By Bruce Brown
save-dslr-after-mirrorleess-wins-nikon-d850
Photography

Celebrate National Camera Day by snagging a deal on a starter kit or a new lens

June 29 is National Camera Day -- and that means lots of discounts on some great cameras and lenses. From $400 starter sets to heavy-duty full-frame hitters, here are some of the best camera deals for National Camera Day.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for June 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen