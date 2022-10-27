One of the best Google Nest deals available at the moment is courtesy of Dell. While that might not be the first place you expect to see such a great offer, it means you can buy a Google Nest Audio for $50 saving you $50 off the usual price of $100. It’s an unexpected offer from Dell so we can’t say for sure how long this deal will stick around for. If you’re keen to make your home smarter though, this is a cheap way of doing so. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Audio

The Google Nest Audio remains one of the best smart speakers around. Small yet stylish, it’s a little heavy compared to some options but that means it’ll fit on your shelf perfectly. That heft helps it provide you with superb audio performance. A 19mm tweeter and 75mm mid-woofer powers proceedings well so that you get incredible oomph. It means it’s 76% louder than its predecessor as well as has a 50% bass boost, too.

It’s versatile as well. Of course, it works well as a smart speaker but you can also pair it up with another Google Nest Audio so you can enjoy stereo sound wherever you are. You can even group multiple speakers in other rooms so that your house is full of music that’s in perfect sync. It’s great for parties thanks to this and the fact it sounds so good. Features like Media EQ mean that the Nest Audio will adapt to whatever content you’re listening to, whether that’s a podcast, music, or Google Assistant itself. Ambient IQ also adjusts the volume accordingly, such as when there’s something noisy going on at home like the vacuum cleaner or hair dryer. It’s all refreshingly hands-off in its approach so it simply just works and works well.

We always considered it to be fantastic value at full price so being able to buy the Google Nest Audio for 50% off, bringing it down to only $50 makes it all the sweeter. Normally priced at $100 over at Dell, it’s down to $50 for a limited time only. Moreover, this is your excuse to buy two and enjoy stereo sound for the price of one, but just one of these speakers will sound great in your home. Don’t miss out on this awesome deal.

Editors' Recommendations