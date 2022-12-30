 Skip to main content
Get the Google Nest Hub at 50% off in Best Buy’s 24-hour sale

There are various Google Home and Google Nest deals that you can buy to expand your smart home setup, including this $50 discount in Best Buy’s ongoing 24-hour sale for the second-generation Google Nest Hub. This halves the smart display’s price to just $50 from its sticker price of $100, but it’s highly recommended that you don’t wait for the last minute before you finalize your purchase because there’s a chance that stock won’t last until the end of the event.

Why you should buy the second-generation Google Nest Hub

Like with Amazon’s Alexa and the company’s line of Amazon Echo devices, the second-generation Google Nest Hub was built to maximize the capabilities of Google Assistant. It’s tagged as the best no-camera display in our list of the best smart displays, but the Google Nest Hub makes up for that missing feature through the inclusion of a 7-inch touchscreen that helps you interact with Google’s digital assistant better, on top of voice commands. The display will let you view recipes while cooking in the kitchen, catch up on streaming shows while in the bedroom, and control your other connected devices from anywhere around the house, among other things.

The Google Nest Hub comes with the Sleep Sensing feature, which uses motion sensing to keep track of when you go to bed, when you wake up, and how long you slept, all without a camera. You just need to keep it on your bedside table. If you’ve got several of the smart displays around the house, you can use them to communicate with other family members, such as to tell them when it’s time for dinner. For a sense of privacy, you can use the mic switch to shut down the microphone, and it’s easy to clear the history of your activities with Google Assistant.

Any home will benefit from adding the second-generation Google Nest Hub to its arsenal of connected devices, and with Best Buy’s 24-hour sale, you have the opportunity to buy multiples of the smart display to equip different rooms around the house. You’ll only have to pay $50 instead of $100, for $50 in savings for each Google Nest Hub, but you better act fast if you want to take advantage of the discount because the smart home device may get sold out quickly.

