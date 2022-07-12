 Skip to main content
Google Nest Hub just got a massive price cut for Prime Day

Today's Best Google Nest Hub Prime Day Deal

Nina Derwin
By

Amazon is not the only place to score Prime Day deals, and believe it or not, Walmart is giving Amazon a run for its money. This year, the list of Walmart Prime Day deals includes the Google Nest Hub, and it’s one of the sweetest we’ve seen. We’ve been waiting for a Google Nest Hub Prime Day deal to match all of the incredible deals happening on Amazon’s own smart home devices as well as many other deals on Google Nest products.

This year’s Google Nest Hub Prime Day deal reduces the price to only $55,  off the original retail price of $100. There’s never a better time to upgrade your entire smart home situation than during Prime Day. A Google Nest Hub Prime Day deal is a once-a-year opportunity, and we can’t think of a single reason that you should miss out on this sweet offer.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Hub

The Nest Hub rests on a kitchen counter as a man cooks.

The Google Nest Hub was designed by Google to be the center of your smart home. It works in tandem with thousands of compatible smart devices, so you can use it to turn on the lights, lock the doors, or turn up the thermostat. Google Nest Hub was made with Google Assistant in mind. Just ask Google and get the help you need in seconds. You can ask Google Hub about the weather, or just about anything else. Your Nest Hub will also work perfectly with Nest video doorbells and cameras. You can just ask your Hub to show you the front door camera so you can watch a live feed. You can even make voice calls with Google Duo!

Google Nest Hub makes it easy to stay connected with your family. It’s always ready to help you create reminders and to-dos or show you your calendar. When it’s dinnertime, just let Google Nest Hub know, and everyone will hear it on all of the Nest speakers in your home. You can turn off the mic at any time with the mic switch, and you can also clear your Google Assistant history whenever you want. Privacy matters! The Google Nest Hub was designed thoughtfully, both inside and out because not only was made it with all of your needs in mind but it was also made to look sleek and sophisticated in every room. Google Nest Hub’s display adjusts to the ambient light in any room, so it’s never too bright or too dim.

Google Nest products were designed to help you, to make your life easier, and it’s without hesitation that we can say that they deliver. A Google Nest Hub Prime Day deal is one to pounce on, as Google Nest Hub is by far one of the best smart home hubs we’ve seen. When you pair it with Google Nest Mini speakers, you will be able to enjoy all of the benefits of this well-designed system.

