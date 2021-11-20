If you’ve been thinking about picking a hub for your smart-home devices, then we have a Google Nest Hub Max Black Friday deal that you won’t want to miss out on. Google’s bigger, better Nest Hub device can take on video calling, entertainment, management of your smart home, and more, and with the great discount we’re seeing on this device, now is the time to snap up a bargain. This is just one of the many deals available over the Black Friday period, which is seeing steep discounts on everything from laptops to TVs to home appliances, so if you’re looking to score a new piece of tech for your home or to pick up some techie gifts for the holidays, then check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals to see our top picks to save you money and help you find the items you want.

Today’s best Google Nest Hub Max Black Friday deal

Why buy

Fantastic large display

Great for video calls

Can be used for home security

Easy access to home automation and entertainment

Right now, you can get the Google Nest Hub Max at Best Buy for $180, which is a whole $50 off its regular price of $230. In our review of the Google Nest Hub Max, we named it the definitive smart display because of its ease of use and flexibility to take on smart-home tasks of all kinds. One of the most popular uses for smart displays is video calling, which is more comfortable on a big screen than on a phone. The big, 10-inch display has a resolution of 1280 x 800 so you can clearly see who you’re talking to, and thanks to the Nest Home Max’s 6.5MP camera, it offers better image quality than most laptop cameras or webcams as well. The camera isn’t only useful for video calling, though, as you can also use it as a security camera, giving you peace of mind if you’re away from home.

As well as taking calls, the Nest Hub Max is also great for viewing videos, such as pulling up a YouTube recipe video while you’re in the kitchen or following along with a DIY tutorial in a crafting space. And the device offers surprisingly good sound quality, with dual 10-watt tweeters and a 30-watt woofer for sound that is both powerful and rich. Finally, the device is also a great hub for your smart-home devices, offering easy automation and integration with Google Assistant. Pick up the Google Nest Hub Max at Best Buy now for $180, which is $50 off its regular $230 price. But don’t wait too long, because it could go out of stock any minute.

