Google Nest Thermostats get a sweet deal at Amazon today

Smart home gadgets have never been more numerous or easier to operate. Just check out these Nest Thermostat deals, as well as these Google Home and Google Nest Mini deals. Controlling your home temperature is as simple as opening up your smartphone with the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, which is down to only $230 at Amazon. Right now, you can get $19 off, a nice discount from its regular price of $249. We rarely see top-tier Nest products go on sale, so do not miss this opportunity.

Smart thermostats can be a great way to not only moderate temperature in your home, from anywhere, but to save money because of their smart features. If you’re looking for a smart thermostat that’s affordable but doesn’t skimp on capabilities, has a stylish design, and is easily installed, you’ll want to take a look at the 3rd Generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat — on sale today.

A key feature of the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is that it can save energy (always good for the environment), as well as your hard-earned dollars, by learning what temperatures you and your household enjoy and building a schedule around those needs. If you like the temperature a bit cooler for bedtime, Google Nest Learning Thermostat will learn to adapt, so you don’t have to add another item to your to-do list before bed.

Google Nest Thermostat has been found to lower the cost of energy for heating and cooling by as much as 10% – 15%, which means it can pay for itself in no time. There’s even a feature called Energy History, which allows you to tell how much energy you’ve used and how, with just a glance of your phone. How’s that for convenient?

Known to work best with Google Assistant, it will collaborate with any smart home system, like Alexa. Regardless of how your home runs, you can always control Google Nest from an app on your phone — so it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, or what you’re doing, you always maintain control over the temperature in your home. That said, you can of course also control the temperature by using the device itself. In fact, Google has designed the Nest Thermostat so that it’s not only easy to control, it’s incredibly easy to install. Its DIY installation will save you even more cash.

Want to see what other neat and cost-effective means you can employ to save money and run your household more smoothly? Check out our roundup of the best smart home deals, below.

