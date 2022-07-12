Today's Best Nest Thermostat Prime Day Deal

Prime Day is finally here! There are so many amazing Prime Day deals already doing the rounds — but we’re here to tell you about one of the best Prime Day smart home deals. Those on the lookout for a smart thermostat will definitely want to check out this Nest Thermostat Prime Day deal.

You’d normally pay $250 for the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, but with this Nest Thermostat Prime Day deal, you’re getting it for just $200, .

Why you should buy the Google Nest Learning Thermostat

If you’ve put off getting a smart home thermostat over fears they’re too complicated, or waffled between buying the Google Nest Thermostat and the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, today’s go day. The best smart thermostats are simple to install and even easier to use, and the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is both these things.

There’s no need to worry about how to install this smart thermostat, as one of the best things about the Google Nest Smart Learning Thermostat is that it’s easy to install by yourself, with the guidance of the Google Home app — no electrician required. It works with most heating systems including 24-volt forced air, heat pump with aux, dual fuel, and radiant systems, and once it’s installed, it pretty much takes care of itself.

The 3rd-Gen Google Nest Smart Learning Thermostat learns how you use your home over time. Just install it, set the temperature you prefer, and within a week it will start adjusting your home’s temperature to suit your habits, preferences, and the time of day. It’s that simple. The latest generation includes Farsight sensors, which detect when you enter a room or walk past it up to 16 feet away, and you can have up to 10 additional sensors in other rooms of your home. You can also keep an eye on the temperature from farther away thanks to the 3.25-inch screen.

This smart thermostat can’t read your mind, but it can do pretty much everything else relating to keeping your home cozy. It can adjust the temperature half an hour before you get home from work, so you’ll never return to a cold, unwelcoming house, and it can provide peace of mind by monitoring your equipment. It’ll tell you if something isn’t working as it should be, send you service reminders, and even alert you if your home is dangerously hot or cold.

Saving energy with a smart thermostat is a breeze. Away mode switches to an energy-efficient temperature when you’re not home, and you can easily track your energy history and reports to see how much energy you’ve used over the past day, week, or month. The Google Nest Smart Learning Thermostat will even give you handy tips and suggestions for how to save energy.

All this technology comes bundled into a surprisingly sleek, good-looking design. The Nest Smart Learning Thermostat has no buttons, just capacitive touch controls on the edge of the thermostat. It comes in stainless steel, polished steel, or white to perfectly complement your decor.

Still can’t decide between this or the Google Nest Thermostat? This Nest Thermostat Prime Day deal offers excellent savings, and is worth every penny if you’re building a smart home.

