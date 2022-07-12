 Skip to main content
Google’s Nest Mini Echo Dot rival is $30 at Walmart for Prime Day

Today's Best Google Nest Mini Prime Day Deal

Nina Derwin
By
You would certainly not be alone if you’ve been eyeing a smart speaker during this Prime Day season. And while there are sure to be many Prime Day Amazon Echo deals, don’t forget about all of the Walmart Prime Day deals that are happening right now, too. That’s right — Amazon isn’t the only retailer partaking in this year’s Prime Day festivities! If you’ve been considering the Amazon Echo,

Walmart’s Google Nest Mini Prime Day deal may draw your attention to Google’s small but mighty smart speaker with so many features that we don’t even know where to start: Right now, Walmart is offering the Google Nest Mini for $30, which is a  off its original price of $49.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Mini

The second generation Nest Mini is a tiny speaker with big features. All of you have to do is say, “Hey Google,” and you’re ready to start playing songs from all of your favorite streamers, like Spotify and YouTube Music. You can ask your Google Nest Mini about current events, like the weather and the news, and it will have nearly immediate answers for you. It can tell you about the schedule you’ve got planned for the day, what to expect on your commute, and can also set reminders for you — all of which is controlled by your voice.

The Google Nest Mini prides itself on having better sound all around. Your music will sound better, bigger, and fuller with the power and bass that Google Nest Mini has packed into its tiny frame. You’ll be blown away by how a massively improved listening experience comes in such a small package. Better still, if you scoop up this Google Nest Mini Prime Day deal, you can control your home with nothing more than your voice. You’ll be able to dim your lights, pause your TV, or change the temperature on your thermostat by just verbalizing your command and letting Google Nest Mini take over from there. It works seamlessly with all of your smart home devices, and instant control is only one “Hey Google” away.

One of the best parts of the Google Nest Mini is its thoughtful design. It’s compact and blends right into the decor of every room. You can place it on your nightstand, shelf, or countertop, and it comes in a variety of colors so it’s always complementary to your space. Prime Day deals only happens once a year, so take advantage of Walmart’s Google Nest Mini Prime Day deal while you can. We predict that once the first one arrives, you’ll want a Google Nest device for every room.

