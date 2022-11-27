The discounts that you can enjoy on Cyber Monday provide the perfect opportunity to start or upgrade your smart home setup. While most shoppers will keep an eye out for Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals, you should also give Google’s Nest devices a chance, especially if you’re already invested in the Google ecosystem. To help you decide, we’ve gathered some of the best Cyber Monday deals for the smart home brand, but you need to move fast to make sure that you’re able to take advantage of these price cuts before they disappear.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) — $20, was $50

The second-generation Google Nest Mini is a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker that looks like its predecessor, but that’s where most of the similarities end. With better sound from updates to the audio tuning software and a machine learning chip with up to one TeraOPS of processing power for faster response time, the new version of the smart speaker is a definite upgrade. For homes with multiple users, the Google Nest Mini’s Voice Match feature will recognize each person, so that it can provide customized schedules and reminders.

Google Nest Audio — $50, was $100

Our list of the best smart speakers tags the Google Nest Audio as the best option if you prefer Google Assistant as your digital companion. It features incredible output with its 19mm tweeter and 75mm mid-woofer, and two of them may be paired for stereo sound. Additionally, the smart speaker adapts to your environment and whatever music you’re playing for the best possible audio. If you have multiples of the Google Nest Audio around the home, you can broadcast messages to every one of them, and even to Google Assistant-powered displays.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) — $50, was $100

If you prefer a smart display over a smart speaker, take a look at the second-generation Google Nest Hub. It features a 7-inch display allows it to double as a control center that allows you to access all your smart home devices, and an entertainment hub that can stream movies, shows, and music. The Google Nest Hub also comes with the Sleep Sensing feature that can track when you go to bed and how long you sleep, and provides data that determines your sleep efficiency.

Google Nest Hub Max — $164, was $230

The Google Nest Hub Max should be your choice among the best smart displays if you prefer to roll with Google Assistant. Through its 10-inch HD screen and 6.5MP camera, you can make video calls, and its Face Match feature recognizes the faces of your family members to provide each one with a personalized experience when they use the smart home device. It’s also a powerhouse when it comes to audio with its dual 10-watt tweeters and a 30-watt woofer. When you’re away, you can use your smartphone to look through the built-in Nest Cam, and you can set it up to give you motion and sound alerts.

Editors' Recommendations