Even though years have already passed since its release, the Google Pixel 2 XL is still a stunning smartphone that is worth recommending. Adopting the latest in design trend among smartphones — extended display, curved edges, slim bezels — the Pixel 2 XL thankfully ditches one key element that has become annoyingly ubiquitous: The notch up top. This phone has a lot going on for it besides its premium looks, including one of the best camera systems we’ve ever seen on a smartphone. It’s a shame Google decided it doesn’t need a headphone jack.

You can get unlocked units of the Pixel 2 XL with a 64GB storage space is available on Amazon for $103 less. Snag this fantastic phone for $397 instead of $500. What’s more, you can get $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, bringing the price further down to $347.

This phone has the same gorgeous two-tone glass and aluminum back that has become the Pixel series’ signature look. The Pixel 2 XL, as the name suggests, is larger than the Pixel 2, at 157.9mm long, 76.7mm wide, and 7.9mm slim. The plastic OLED screen has a high 2,880 x 1,440-pixel count that’s extremely dense for a phone this size and offers finely detailed images.

Much like the latest iPhone, there is no headphone jack on this phone, which can the dealbreaker for a lot of people. You can only listen to music wirelessly via Bluetooth.

Underneath its hood, the Pixel 2 XL is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor. Since this is a Google phone, the company worked extra hard in its software and hardware integration. The result is a blazingly fast performance with virtually zero lag. The Pixel 2 XL runs better than most Android phones, though not as well as the iPhone (its A11 Bionic processor is yet to be beaten).

Google’s version of the Android software for the Pixel 2 XL is simple, uncluttered, and bloat-free. Getting used to its interface is going to take you no time at all. An excellent new addition is the Now Playing feature. It can identify the song that’s playing in your surrounding and displays its name and artist even when offline.

Another major reason why you should consider buying the Pixel 2 XL is its cameras. Its 12-megapixel rear camera can capture images with precise colors and astounding sharpness, regardless of light conditions. The 8-megapixel front camera is also equally impressive. Selfies taken with it are finely detailed and DSLR-like. Honestly, we couldn’t ask for a better camera in a smartphone.

The Pixel 2 XL is IP67-rated for water-resistance. It will sustain absolutely no damage if you submerge it in meter-deep water, even for half an hour. Finally, this phone can be locked and unlocked using fingerprint recognition.

Astoundingly fast, brilliant camera, and a gorgeous design, the Pixel 2 XL is slightly marred by its blue-tinted screen and lack of a headphone jack. Still, this is a superb phone and the recipient of a nearly perfect score (4.5 out of 5 stars) in our 2017 review.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations