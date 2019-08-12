Deals

You can now get the Google Pixel 3 XL for $300 less on Amazon

The smartphone market offers users a seemingly endless sea of options, as companies continue to roll out refreshed units every year. American software titan Google has jumped on the smartphone train as well by launching its excellent Pixel devices. If you’ve been wanting to try out a Pixel phone, now may be the time as Amazon is offering the unlocked version of the Pixel 3 XL (64GB) on sale. This model would normally cost you $899, but a hefty 33% discount brings its price down to just $599.

Buying this smartphone means you are not attached to any cell phone service provider. This is especially beneficial for frequent international travelers, as the cost will be less expensive compared to the high roaming fees charged by cellular operators. They can simply secure a local SIM card and pay local rates, saving them money in the long run.

Flouting a 2,960 x 1,440 screen resolution, this smartphone promises vibrant colors, deep black levels, and brightness that’s sufficient in direct sunlight. To match the screen, Google added dual front-facing speakers for rich and loud audio that can fill a room. There are also nice-sounding USB Type-C earbuds included in the box. All these features make watching movies and videos on the Pixel 3 XL a delight.

Performance is very impressive. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 process is on par with almost every Android flagship unit in 2018, although its 4GB RAM is low compared to other phones at this price point. Overall, apps launch quickly, switching between tasks is smooth, and games run without problems.

Perhaps the most compelling features of the Pixel 3 XL is its software and Google’s artificial intelligence. It’s filled with small touches that make the experience perfect, such as the Now Playing feature which identifies songs and displays the information on the screen and Gmail’s Smart Compose, which has Google’s A.I finish sentences for you. The cherry on top, however, is Google’s Call Screening service which can transcribe what the other person is saying, letting you know if it’s a real person or a robocall.

Google also beefed up the 3 XL’s camera. Our review team reported that it’s a solid improvement compared to the Pixel 2, with the camera app feeling more fluid than ever. Photos are incredibly detailed and sharp, all thanks to its new image sensor that helps with better dynamic range and low light.

Enjoy a fun and convenient smartphone experience with the Google Pixel 3 XL. You can order the 64GB version today on Amazon at a discounted price of $599. Head on over to our review to learn more about its specs and features.

Looking for more savings? Check out our curated deals page for amazing discounts on tech, smart home, and other stuff.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

