Google will officially launch the Pixel 4 on October 15 in New York, and it only means that the Pixel 3 series will soon be up for grabs at a much lower price. If you are waiting for the right moment to grab one of these great smartphones, today is the perfect time as Amazon already dropped its prices by up to 40% off. You can get the Pixel 3 64GB for only $476 instead of $799, while the Pixel 3 XL 64GB is now available for only $599, $300 less from its original price of $899. Order now and take advantage of this incredible smartphone offer.

Google Pixel 3 64GB smartphone unlocked — 40% Off

The Pixel 3 may not have the appeal of the bezel-less screen phones, but this smartphone holds a stunning 5.5-inch OLED screen with a 2,260 x 1,080 resolution. It delivers a more natural and sharper display with deeper blacks compared to earlier iPhone versions that use an LCD screen.

It also packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor under its hood and a 4GB of RAM so it can run smoothly. If the phone’s 64GB internal memory is not enough, you can upload all your photos and videos online as Google offers unlimited storage via the Google Photos app.

You can snatch the Google Pixel 3 64GB model for only $476 instead of its regular price of $799 at Amazon, saving you a whopping $323.

Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB smartphone unlocked — 33% Off

If a larger display is what you need, you’ll never go wrong with the Google Pixel 3 XL. It boasts a huge screen size of 6.3 inches with a notch on the top-front that houses two 8-megapixel cameras. These shooters are great for group selfies, and you won’t need a selfie stick anymore to capture the whole squad. Google also boosted this phone with a more vivid 2,290 x 1,440 resolution and equipped it with robust dual front speakers to deliver an immersive watching experience.

The battery life may not be the strongest suit of the Pixel 3 XL, but it supports fast wireless charging so it will go back to work in no time. It also uses the same chipset as the Pixel 3 and is integrated with Google Assistant to control smart features such as A.I. camera, calling function, and many more.

Usually priced at $899, Amazon slashed $300 off so you can take it with you now for only $599. Don’t miss out on this amazing deal and order yours today.

