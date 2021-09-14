  1. Deals
Amazon is practically giving away the Google Pixel 3 today

Move over, iPhone — the Google Pixel is the new hottest smartphone on the market. Right now, you can get the Google Pixel 3 smartphone from Amazon for just $234 — that’s a savings of $559, marked down from the original price of $799. At this price point, you can’t afford NOT to pick up the Google Pixel 3. This innovative phone comes unlocked, and can be used on any network. Highly rated with an ultra advanced camera, long-lasting and fast-charging battery, and GoogleLens6 capability to see everything in your life in high detail, the Google Pixel is changing the world of smartphones.

The Google Pixel 3 smartphone comes equipped with one of the most innovative and advanced cameras on the market. Get the perfect shot every time with portrait mode and unlimited photo storage, so you never have to choose between those 50,000 pictures of your dog. Built-in Google Assistant lets you get more done faster. The all-day battery will last through hours of use, and quickly recharges so you can get back on the go with minimal down time. You can even charge it wirelessly with an aftermarket wireless charger.

Use Google Assistant to do more faster. From making reservations at your favorite restaurant to setting important alarms and calendar notifications so you never miss a meeting or event, do it all with simple touch-sensor or through voice activation. Get all of the calls you want and none of the ones you don’t with spam call screening that lets you block unwanted callers as needed. Digital Wellbeing settings let you turn off notifications so you can spend more time connected to the world around you.

Right now, take advantage of the Google Pixel deals going on an Amazon to save big on the Google Pixel 3. Order your Google Pixel 3 from Amazon today and get it for less than half its regular price, at just $234. You’ll save $559 from the regularly marked price of $799. This is one of the best deals of the year on the Google Pixel. Hurry now, at these prices its sure to be gone soon!

More Smartphone Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great smartphone deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)

$500 $600
OnePlus 8T, a 5G-capable mobile, is one of the best values on the Android market today, sporting flagship quality and features for a sub-flagship price.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$590 $634
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 8 (128GB, Unlocked)

$395 $699
Buy the 128GB OnePlus 8 for a decent discount, getting you a flagship-level phone for an awful lot less than you'll pay with other brands.
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

$270 $600
Grab the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone and score a free case or screen protector (your pick) to sweeten the deal.
Buy at Walmart
WITH ACTIVATION

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Sprint)

$400 $500
Thanks to its AMOLED+ screen, the A71 has a bigger and brighter display that lets you watch media and take photos and videos clearly. And with a 64MP main camera, you can capture moments in hi-res.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Verizon)

Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged phone. Plus $500 when you switch.
With its long-lasting battery and 5G connectivity, the new Galaxy S21 is the ideal Samsung smartphone for those who want the a new flagship -- without paying nearly a grand.
Buy at Verizon
