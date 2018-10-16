Share

Mobile hardware is getting better and better, but when it comes to flagship smartphones, it doesn’t seem to be getting any cheaper. The latest flagships from Apple and Samsung are in fact among the most expensive devices we’ve ever seen, with prices for the Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone X starting at $1,000 (the newer iPhone XS is even more expensive at $1,100).

But if it’s time for a new phone, then these flagships really are the best that money can buy. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone and you want one of the latest and greatest – without shelling out a grand or more – then the new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are fantastic options.

Our review team sang high praise for the Google Pixel 3 and its larger sibling, the Pixel 3 XL. The highlights of both designs were their great build quality, beautiful OLED displays, great performance, and intuitive software, with the phones’ new Google A.I. being a particularly impressive feature.

Deals are typically scarce when it comes to new devices, as you’d expect from something that’s just been released and hasn’t even shipped yet. You can still score a deal, however, if you take advantage of pre-order bonuses like Verizon’s “buy one, get one” offer, which is by far the best deal going for the Google Pixel 3 right now.

Google’s partnership with Verizon means that this is the only one of the main carriers you can use with the Pixel 3, but if you’re a Verizon customer or are looking to switch, then this BOGO offer lets you score a free 64GB Pixel 3 when you pre-order either the Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL – effectively an $800 discount. This offer requires you to add a new line of service to your plan for at least one of the phones, and you’ll have to buy both up-front with the $800 rebate coming in the form of bill credits over 24 months.

If you really want the Google Pixel 3, but simply can’t justify buying two phones to get a discount, then you also have a second option. Best Buy is offering a free $100 gift card with the pre-order of a new Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL – not a mind-blowing deal, but not bad considering the Pixel is already the cheapest of the new flagships to hit the market this fall even without any discounts. Note that you’ll still need to activate it through Verizon, though.

