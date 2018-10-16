Digital Trends
Deals

Verizon’s buy one, get one offer is the best deal on the new Google Pixel 3

Lucas Coll
By
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Mobile hardware is getting better and better, but when it comes to flagship smartphones, it doesn’t seem to be getting any cheaper. The latest flagships from Apple and Samsung are in fact among the most expensive devices we’ve ever seen, with prices for the Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone X starting at $1,000 (the newer iPhone XS is even more expensive at $1,100).

But if it’s time for a new phone, then these flagships really are the best that money can buy. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone and you want one of the latest and greatest – without shelling out a grand or more – then the new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are fantastic options.

Our review team sang high praise for the Google Pixel 3 and its larger sibling, the Pixel 3 XL.  The highlights of both designs were their great build quality, beautiful OLED displays, great performance, and intuitive software, with the phones’ new Google A.I. being a particularly impressive feature.

Deals are typically scarce when it comes to new devices, as you’d expect from something that’s just been released and hasn’t even shipped yet. You can still score a deal, however, if you take advantage of pre-order bonuses like Verizon’s “buy one, get one” offer, which is by far the best deal going for the Google Pixel 3 right now.

Google’s partnership with Verizon means that this is the only one of the main carriers you can use with the Pixel 3, but if you’re a Verizon customer or are looking to switch, then this BOGO offer lets you score a free 64GB Pixel 3 when you pre-order either the Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL – effectively an $800 discount. This offer requires you to add a new line of service to your plan for at least one of the phones, and you’ll have to buy both up-front with the $800 rebate coming in the form of bill credits over 24 months.

If you really want the Google Pixel 3, but simply can’t justify buying two phones to get a discount, then you also have a second option. Best Buy is offering a free $100 gift card with the pre-order of a new Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL – not a mind-blowing deal, but not bad considering the Pixel is already the cheapest of the new flagships to hit the market this fall even without any discounts. Note that you’ll still need to activate it through Verizon, though.

Verizon

Best Buy

Looking for more great stuff? Find smartphone deals, iPhone deals, and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best wireless phone chargers for your iPhone or Android
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the 10 best laptop deals for October 2018

Whether you've started a new school year, are shopping for a student, or you just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the 10 best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
clear vs tsa precheck global entry adult airport bags 837129
Deals

CLEAR vs. TSA PreCheck: How to reduce time spent in airport security

Several security programs have emerged to help fliers enjoy more relaxed and reliable travel: CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and Global Entry. We’ve broken down everything you need to know about the three services.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
best black friday stores fashion friends friendship 1345082
Deals

The best Black Friday stores compared: Amazon, Walmart, and more

We've rounded up details about the best sales from today's top retailers, with information about when to shop and what to look for at each. Whether you're browsing in-store or online, we've got you covered.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for October 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

The best iPad deals for October 2018

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for September 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best iPhone deals for October 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for September 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

18 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up and plugged in while on the go, we've rounded up our favorite must-have gadgets currently available. You'll find everything from mini arcade machines to a folding Bluetooth…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best sound machines for sleep benjamin combs 28896 unsplash
Deals

The best sound machines to help you fall (and stay) asleep

Whether you find that sleep better with white noise, rain sounds, or deep sleep music, there’s a sound machine on the market that will be able to help you catch more z’s in no time at all.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
Deals

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need

Did you know there are thousands of Amazon Coupons and promo codes that you can take advantage of? We found coupons for everything from tech to everyday products. Find out what savings you've been missing out on.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Deals

Score a free Google Home Mini when you buy an Nvidia Shield TV from Walmart

There are a lot of great streaming devices available today, but one really shines when it comes to gaming. The Nvidia Shield TV is our favorite all-in-one streaming and gaming device, and you can now score one from Walmart and get a free…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon fire hd 10 aluminum kindle 001
Deals

Score 2 Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets and custom cases for under $100

For a limited time you can purchase two Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets for only $100, and they are normally priced at $80 each. The tablets are also being sold as a bundle along with two custom case vouchers.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
acer curved gaming monitor predator logo
Deals

The Acer Predator 17 gaming laptop can replace your desktop PC for $999

Gaming laptops have come a long way, and the Acer Predator series is a shining example. The Acer Predator 17 can be yours for just $999 for a short time. With its beefy hardware and 17-inch display, it rivals many custom-build desktop PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smart home automation for beginners nordwood themes 469906 unsplash
Deals

How to create a smart living room for under $250

By being shrewd about which brands and products you invest in, you can quickly and easily turn your house into a home that's “smart,” and that's true even if you’re starting from scratch.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $1,000 with the best smartphone deals for October 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $1,000.
Posted By Lucas Coll