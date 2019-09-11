Score the Google Pixel 3 XL for $350 off when you order from Best Buy

Android users are blessed to have more choices in comparison to those loyal to iOS simply because there are more players competing to deliver equitable specs and features at every price point. Google, as you may know, is the developer of the revered Android OS so it was only a matter of time for the software giant to enter the mobile game with its lineup of Pixel devices. If your phone is in dire need of an upgrade and you’re curious about the purest Android experience, you can get the Google Pixel 3 XL with $350 in savings from Best Buy. This discount brings its usual $900 list price down to a more palpable $550.

The Google Pixel 3 has a 6.3-inch screen flaunting a P-OLED display with a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440, for 523 pixels per inch. Colors stand out and appear to be vibrant with deep black levels and a bright enough to see in direct sunlight. Unlike other all-glass phones, Google matted out the rear’s entire surface to make it more comfortable to hold and less of a smudge magnet but a case should be able to protect it from scratches or drops. Its design, however, suffers with the presence of quite a massive notch and a noticeable chin on the bottom. Nonetheless, it’s justified with a large screen estate and dual front-facing speakers which packs a richer and more robust sound than bottom-firing speakers. The Pixel 3 may take after iPhone XS with the absence of a headphone jack but you are provided with USB-C earbuds in the box.

Performance is speedy with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB of RAM so you’ll be able to navigate and launch apps or even play games without encountering any issues. Google certainly sets the Pixel 3 XL apart with its own thoughtful software enhanced with artificial intelligence capabilities. You can count on this phone to finish your sentences, screen your calls, and get you the title of the song you’re listening to among others.

Flagship smartphones may have more than one camera nowadays but Google’s Pixel 3 XL single 12-megapixel camera is able to deliver incredibly detailed results with HDR+ support and a new image sensor. There may be some instances where photos could be a little saturated or grainy but it still tops our list of the best camera phones for 2019 based on our review.

While the upcoming release of the Pixel 4 has generated quite the controversy, the Google Pixel 3 XL remains to be just as great with no less of great display, loud speakers, a fluid software, and highly capable cameras. This unlocked unit can be advantageous for most as it will work with any carrier and allows you to avoid roaming charges when you’re traveling internationally. Also, with Best Buy’s $350 discount, the sale price of $550 will cost significantly less than the accumulated monthly payments to lease your phone.

