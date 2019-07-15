The Google Pixel 3 XL is $250 off for Prime Day

Share

The Google Pixel 3 XL is largely considered to be one of the best phones of the year, thanks to its super-smart features and excellent camera. And now, for Amazon Prime Day 2019, you can get your hands on great smartphone deals like iPhone, Motorola, and now Google’s latest big-screen powerhouse.

The Pixel 3 XL itself has a lot going for it. Google is known for its artificial intelligence, and that tech makes for a super-smart Google Assistant and for some pretty sweet camera tech. In fact, while many phones require multiple camera lenses to achieve features like portrait mode, the Google Pixel 3 XL is able to get the same effect thanks to machine learning. Most reviews suggest that the Pixel 3 XL has one of the best cameras in a smartphone, so if you’re into taking photos, Instagram, or anything else that might involve the camera, it’s a great option to go for.

The device has a pretty great screen too. The display is a P-OLED display, and it has a resolution of 1,440 x 2,960, so it’ll look great for things like watching videos, mobile virtual reality, and so on.

Under the hood the phone is non-slouch. The device ships with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is Qualcomm’s flagship chip for 2018. With that chip, you’ll be able to do things like decent mobile gaming, and the phone should be able to quickly and easily handle things like processing images from the camera and opening up games.

The deal is available for a few variants of the Pixel 3 XL too, so no matter what color or amount of storage you’re looking for, there should be a great deal for you. The Pixel 3 XL is available in Clearly White, Not Pink, and Just Black, and there are 64GB or 128GB variants of the storage. For Prime Day 2019, you’ll save around an impressive $250, making this one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the Google Pixel 3 XL to date.

Looking for other great Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals? There are a number of sweet smartphone deals worth considering, and it’s worth checking out our full guide on the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals.

