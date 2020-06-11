Father’s Day is just around the corner and what says “I love you” more than a shiny new smartphone? If Dad needs to upgrade his phone and loves taking pictures, take a look at the Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 4, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus below. These premium smartphones are perfect for capturing precious moments with the family and they’re all on sale at Amazon for up to $200 off.

Google Pixel 3a – $279, was $399

In order to make the Pixel 3a accessible to the midrange market, Google had to cut a few corners and ditched the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL’s Gorilla glass rear in favor of polycarbonate. The result is still a stunning phone despite the slight compromise in build quality. The IP68 water-resistance is gone, though, replaced by simple splash and dust resistance. There’s also no Qi wireless charging. Another huge plus factor is the Pixel 3a lacks of a horrendous notch display. Instead, Google chose the more traditional thick upper bezel design to house the phone’s front camera. Perhaps most importantly, this phone still comes with a headphone jack unlike the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. While the future is looking more and more wireless, we still appreciate the simplicity and convenience of wired listening.

The Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch gOLED screen instead of the Super AMOLED screen of the flagships. It runs with a Full HD+ resolution (2,280 x 1,080) which is still plenty sharp but lacks the vibrancy and deep contrasts of its premium brothers. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset also isn’t the most powerful processor, but you’re still going to get a super-smooth performance anyway, thanks to Google’s excellent software optimization. Shockingly, Google didn’t dial down on the Pixel 3a’s camera system. You’re still getting the flagship lenses: The same 12.2-megapixel lens with optical and electronic image stabilization with an f/1.8 aperture. This means exquisitely crisp, natural-looking, and vibrant pictures even in low-light conditions. The Google Pixel 3a may be the cheapest model in the Pixel 3 lineup, but its incredible camera array, buttery-smooth performance, and few hardware compromises make it the best value for your money. Get it for just $279 instead of $399 at Amazon today – a huge $120 off. What’s more, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing the price even lower to $229.

Google Pixel 4 – $645, was $799

The smartphone photography war is far from over and Google’s latest champion, the Pixel 4, seems poised to leave the rest of the competition in the dust. Looking like a subtler version of the iPhone 11 with its more streamlined camera module at the back, the Google Pixel 4 photographic prowess is sublime, although its lack of a wide-angle lens is tragic. It also boasts a stunning and silky smooth display, snappy performance, and plenty of software smarts. What keeps it from achieving true greatness is its dismal battery life. Right now, you can purchase the Google Pixel 4 at Amazon for $645 instead of $799 – a huge $154 off. What’s more, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing the price even lower to $595.

The Google Pixel 4 no longer sports its predecessors’ distinct two-toned finish. Honestly, it now looks slightly pedestrian for a flagship model. Nevertheless, its glossy back and aluminum frame with rounded corners seems pretty solid and ultra-modern. It also no longer has an ugly notch up top. Although the fairly sizable top bezel looks a bit outdated, it houses plenty of cool tech. It features the Motion Sense sensor that lets you use gestures to control music playback and snooze alarms, while Google’s Face Unlock works even faster than Apple’s Touch ID.

This phone’s 5.7-inch OLED screen with 2,280 x 1,080-pixel resolution is another highlight, extremely bright with rich contrasts and vibrant colors. Even better is its 90Hz refresh rate, which makes this smartphone a must-have for gaming aficionados. At the back, you’ll find a 12.2-megapixel lens that uses the same sensor as the Pixel 3, though it has a bigger, f/1.7 aperture to let in more light. It’s paired with a 16-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Both lenses have optical image stabilization (OIS). The photos it captures are stunning, a further testament to the fact that you don’t need 48-megapixel lenses, a direction many Android phones have veered toward. Unfortunately, there’s no ultra-wide-angle lens, but the Pixel 4 received a telephoto lens instead. This means you won’t be able to compose shots with more scenery squeezed in, but what is here works beautifully. Powered by a combination of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 6GB of RAM and Google’s version of Android that’s free of any superfluous extras, this phone is a speed demon. Finally, its 2,800mAh battery managed 7 hours and 40 minutes in our YouTube video streaming test. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S10 managed 10 hours and 50 minutes, the iPhone 11 Pro went for 12 hours. These aren’t necessarily bad numbers, but if you’re one of those people who uses their phones nonstop, don’t expect it to last you the entire day. The Google Pixel 4 is slick, speedy, but ultimately flawed (ahem, battery life). Still, despite its lack of stamina, this is undeniably one of the best flagship phones out there. Get it for $645 at Amazon today.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus – $1,000, was $1,200

In our opinion, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is the Galaxy S20 phone to buy. At 6.7 inches, it’s more sensibly sized than the humongous Galaxy S20 Ultra (if you want an even smaller phone, the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 should be right up your alley). It’s also pretty light and slim at a mere 6.5 ounces and 0.3 inches thick, which means it will easily fit most pockets and your fingers won’t ache with extended use. Unfortunately, this isn’t one of the prettiest phones we’ve come across. Its meant for a mature demographic with a design that screams business. Its relatively bland appearance aside, this phone is filled to the brim with features and flaunts a blazingly fast interface, a gorgeous screen, and a superb camera system. Right now, the Galaxy S20 Plus is on sale at Amazon for $1,000 instead of $1,200. And if you order through the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, enjoy an additional $50 off instantly, which reduces the price even further to $950.

The S20 Plus’s 6.7-inch “Dynamic AMOLED” screen is one of the main reasons to buy it. Packed with 3,200 x 1,440 pixels and boasting HDR10+ support, you’re guaranteed to see even the most minuscule of details on it. And with a 120Hz refresh rate, this means smoother scrolling, less flickering, and less eye strain when browsing for longer periods. Rounding things up nicely are bottom-firing Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. Simply put, this phone offers handheld entertainment of the highest caliber. Flip the S20 Plus and you’ll find its rear camera system, which includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 wide-angle lens, a 64-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto sensor, and another 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. A time-of-flight sensor completes the lineup. You can take 3x hybrid zoom shots or up to 30x digital, shoot 8K video at 24 frames per second (fps), record with HDR10+, and take slow-motion video at 960 fps. All these make the S20 Plus an extremely versatile photographic tool, capable of capturing stunningly realistic photos with a remarkable amount of detail, and vibrant colors regardless of lighting conditions.

Armed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor that’s paired with an Adreno 865 graphics chip, the S20 Plus remains cool even when running processing-intensive tasks like graphically heavy games. Furthermore, navigating Samsung’s own One UI 2.0 interface that’s layered over the Android 10 is an absolute delight. It’s fast, fluid, and completely devoid of lag. And since 5G comes as standard on the S20 Plus, it will be ready once the new network comes to your area. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has everything you need in a premium flagship phone, and with 5G onboard, it’s fully prepped for the future. Get it for $1,000 at Amazon today.

