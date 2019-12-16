Best Buy makes two of the best budget phones even more affordable

While smartphones have evolved to be an essential means of communication, getting a flagship model from either Samsung or Apple is still a luxury. Luckily, there are more than a few low-cost alternatives that have managed to pack high-end features into a more affordable handset. Right now, Best Buy makes two of the best budget phones featured in our roundup, the Motorolla Moto G7 and Google Pixel 3a even more affordable with discounts up to $170.

Motorolla Moto G7 — $130 ($170 off)

The Moto G7 is perfect for those fans of a massive screen. It flaunts a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen surrounded by minimal bezels and only a tear-drop notch to maximize its Full HD+ Max Vision display. With a pixel resolution of 2,270 x 1,080 along with a 19:9 aspect ratio, you’re set for a comfortable viewing experience.

This midrange contender boasts a solid performance with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 processor and 4GB of RAM. It might not be the best multitasker but apps seem to fire up pretty quick. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with quirky Moto Actions that allow you to create custom shortcuts as well as utilize its display options that enable you to interact with notifications even when it is locked.

The fingerprint sensor can be found right under dual-camera setup at the back but can also be unlocked via facial recognition through the 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Flip it over and you’ll find the 12-megapixel main camera which is complemented by the secondary 5-megapixel camera for depth. You’ll be able to take good shots in the right conditions but it struggles in low light.

Its 3,000mAh battery is built to last a day and features TurboPower charging through the future-proof USB-C port. The Moto G7 is often considered the midrange champ with a 4-star rating on our review to back it up. It normally rings in at $300 but Best Buy gets you a better price at just $130.

Google Pixel 3a — $250 ($150 off)

If you’re in store for the purest Android experience, the Google Pixel 3a gives you just that along with the security of software updates for the next three years. Two features our editor particularly loved are Now Playing and Call Screen. The first detects the song currently playing in your surroundings while the latter spares you from answering infuriating robocalls.

In terms of design and display, the Moto G7 may have the upper hand as Google’s Pixel 3a still has thick bezels when the trend is to phase it out as much as possible. While its 5.6-inch screen is obviously smaller with a lower pixel resolution of 2,220 x 1,080, it does step up with OLED panels that deliver sharp and captivating imagery in any light and a more impressive 4.5-star rating on our review. As for performance, the Pixel 3a clearly wins with the speedier Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. This means that you’ll have no issue loading games like PUBG: Mobile even when set to a high graphical quality.

Having a competent camera is an understatement as the Pixel 3a is lauded for being one of the best camera phones for 2019. Its 12.2-megapixel lens is capable of snapping well-detailed photos with accurate colors and strong HDR even in low light. Google’s Night Sight feature is great for ultra-dark situations while its A.I. can be counted on to digitally enhance your pictures. Selfies are similarly detailed with an 8-megapixel lens and videos are smooth, boasting 4K content up to 30 frames per second.

Running out of juice would be unlikely with the Google Pixel 3a because it also packs a 3,000 mAh battery that can be stretched to a full day’s worth of use. Snag this cool $400 phone while it’s available for only $250 from Best Buy.

