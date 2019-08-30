If you are looking for smartphone deals, head to Best Buy’s online store now. Its excellent Labor Day 2019 sale includes great discounts on some of the best smartphones today. It even made the Google Pixel 3a more affordable with a $100 price cut. Jump on this chance to buy our pick for the best budget smartphone for less.

While normally $400, the Google Pixel 3a is only $300 on Best Buy. Hurry and order now before the deal is gone. While you are at it, check out these discounted headphones that will go well with your new smartphone.

The Google Pixel 3a is a real bang-for-the-buck smartphone. You get most of the features offered by Google’s flagship phones at a price that will not break the bank. This is a great option if you are on a strict budget and determined to own a powerful phone without relying on refurbished ones.

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor and 4GB of RAM, the Google Pixel 3a provides decent performance. This smartphone even has enough power to run challenging games at a high-graphical quality. And since it is a Google phone, it runs Android as the company intended it. You can also expect immediate security and software updates for at least three years.

Enjoy watching your entertainment content on Google Pixel 3a’s 5.6-inch screen. Its display features an OLED panel with 2,220 x 1,080 resolution. It looks sharp and easy to see in broad daylight, albeit a little more saturated than the flagship’s screen.

Pixel smartphones are known for their camera quality. This does not change in the Google Pixel 3a. It has the same rear camera as the Pixel 3 — our pick for the best camera phone. The only difference is the lack of the Pixel Visual Core chip, which speeds up image processing time.

Battery life is also not a concern with this smartphone, unlike the flagship models. The Google Pixel 3a packs a 3,700mAh battery which lasted an impressive 9 hours and 12 minutes when we played a 1080p YouTube video over Wi-Fi on maximum brightness.

Pay only $300 instead of its usual $400 when you get the Google Pixel 3a on Best Buy today. That is a cool $100 discount on an already affordable smartphone. Place your order now while this great smartphone deal is live.

