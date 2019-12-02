The Google Pixel 4 is still $250 off in Final Cyber Monday sale

We’re in the final hours of Cyber Monday deals the Now is probably a good time to buy Google’s latest Pixel smartphones thanks to a couple of smartphone deals for the Pixel 4 series. You’ve probably seen plenty of commercials for them by now, showing off how they’re excellent at taking photographs — especially when it comes to capturing the stars in the night sky. Well, if you waited until its post-launch day, you’re going to be rewarded because Best Buy is discounting the phones heavily for Cyber Week alongside some Apple iPhone deals.

The big-box retailer is discounting the unlocked models of the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL by $250, making the 64GB versions $550 and $650, respectively. These prices are significantly more reasonable, especially when the Pixel 4 retails for $800. If you think 64GB of storage isn’t enough, then you can pay just an additional $100 to upgrade to the 128GB models. These deals are outstanding when you factor in that they’re unlocked, feature smooth scrolling with their 90Hz screens, and how they capture unbelievable, high-quality photos with their cameras.

However, if you still feel as though paying over $500 for a smartphone is still out of reach, then think about Google’s Pixel 3a series. That’s because Amazon is discounting both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL by $100. You’ll only need to fork over $300 and $380 for the 64GB versions of the phones. Even without the discounts, they’re bargain prices that make the $1,000 cost of other high-end smartphones seem overinflated. But hey, who doesn’t love a good discount? Sure, they may not have all the cutting-edge features like their newer counterparts, but the Pixel 3a series can still capture some of the same exquisite photos with their single rear cameras. And yes, you can take astrophotography thanks to the latest software update.

Don’t wait any longer because these deals are only valid today for Cyber Monday. While you’re at it, you may want to consider picking up a case or perhaps a pair of sweet true wireless earbuds, because as you may know, the Pixel 4 series doesn’t have a headphone jack. Alternatively, there are still several other smartphone deals, like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, happening for Cyber Monday, so check out some of the best deals below before they’re gone.

